The Best Men’s Advent Calendars To Treat Him To This Christmas

Ah, advent calendars. The season has arrived in full swing with never-ending options of chocolate, alcoholic and even jewellery calendars to open up each day leading up to Christmas. When it comes to men's advent calendars, it may not be such a simple feat. Fret not, though, because we've hunted down the best men's advent calendars of the year that they will actually like - and no, they're not just chocolate.

Grazia's Best Men's Advent Calendars At A Glance

Best themed men's advent calendar: Star Wars Advent Calendar, £30 on Amazon

The truth is, there are some glorious festive options out there. Whether you're buying for a partner, father, children or yourself, there are men's calendars that include classic grooming products, food feasts to indulge in and even a toolkit or two. While advent calendars were traditionally designed to feature chocolates or small toys, you don't have to stick to that old chestnut to please him.

So, whether you're searching for a calendar filled with high-end grooming products, fine spirits, or even collector's items, the world of men's advent calendars is as diverse as the interests and passions of the men who eagerly await their daily surprises. Here's our top pick of the best men's advent calendars this year, including alternative advent calendars.

SHOP: The Best Men's Advent Calendars 2023

3. Star Wars Advent Calendar Price: £ 30 View offer Description Is he a fan of the famous fantasy series? Well, then a Star Wars Advent Calendar might just be the ... read more Price: £ 30 View offer

7. Nivea Mens Advent Calendar Price: £ 50 www.boots.com View offer Description The high street can be just as good as the high end when it comes to advent calendars. Nivea Men ... read more Price: £ 50 www.boots.com View offer