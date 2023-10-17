The Best Men’s Advent Calendars To Treat Him To This Christmas

Ah, advent calendars. The season has arrived in full swing with never-ending options of chocolate, alcoholic and even jewellery calendars to open up each day leading up to Christmas. When it comes to men's advent calendars, it may not be such a simple feat. Fret not, though, because we've hunted down the best men's advent calendars of the year that they will actually like - and no, they're not just chocolate.
Grazia's Best Men's Advent Calendars At A Glance
Editor's choice: Liberty Men's Advent Calendar 2023, £230 on Liberty
Best grooming men's advent calendar: Rituals The Ultimate Men's Gift Box, £98.90 on Rituals
Best themed men's advent calendar: Star Wars Advent Calendar, £30 on Amazon
The truth is, there are some glorious festive options out there. Whether you're buying for a partner, father, children or yourself, there are men's calendars that include classic grooming products, food feasts to indulge in and even a toolkit or two. While advent calendars were traditionally designed to feature chocolates or small toys, you don't have to stick to that old chestnut to please him.
So, whether you're searching for a calendar filled with high-end grooming products, fine spirits, or even collector's items, the world of men's advent calendars is as diverse as the interests and passions of the men who eagerly await their daily surprises. Here's our top pick of the best men's advent calendars this year, including alternative advent calendars.
SHOP: The Best Men's Advent Calendars 2023
Description
You cannot escape Christmas without seeing the beauty of the Liberty advent calendars. This choice
Description
Discover the perfect beauty gift for men in Rituals' Ultimate Men's Gift Box Advent Calendar.
Description
Is he a fan of the famous fantasy series? Well, then a Star Wars Advent Calendar might just be the
Description
In the world of alternative advent calendars, Papier's new 24 Doors of Desk Delights will please
Description
There's nothing like an appropriate grooming gift to appease them at Christmas time. With The
Description
If he's into his cars, this Franzis 55109 Porsche 911 Turbo Advent Calendar will keep him occupied
Description
The high street can be just as good as the high end when it comes to advent calendars. Nivea Men
Description
He can unwrap the joy of the season with the 12-Day Clarins Men Advent Calendar. Each day, find a
Description
It wouldn't be Christmas without some whisky - and you can get it with Drinks By The Dram White
Description
Wine connoisseurs don't have to miss out this Christmas either, with John Lewis' Wine Advent
Description
LookFantastic also has its choice of men's grooming options - and being worth over £346, the Men's
Description
Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar isn't necessarily made with him in mind, but it truly is a
Description
If he's one to hunker down and get into his games at Christmas time (there's always one...), then
Description
Now, everyone knows a man loves his tools. This Wera Advent Calendar will keep his toolkit stocked
Best LEGO men's advent calendar
Description
Not just an affordable choice, this LEGO City Advent Calendar is cute as much as it is
