The Best Men’s Advent Calendars To Treat Him To This Christmas

Treat him this festive season.

by Caitlin Casey |
Liberty Men's Advent Calendar 2023
2
Rituals The Ultimate Men's Gift Box
3
Star Wars Advent Calendar
4
Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights
5
The Bearded Man Beard Oil Advent Calendar 2023
6
Franzis 55109 Porsche 911 Turbo Advent Calendar
7
Nivea Mens Advent Calendar
8
12 Day ClarinsMen Advent Calendar
9
Drinks By The Dram White Christmas Whisky Advent Calendar
10
John Lewis Wine Advent Calendar
11
LOOKFANTASTIC Men's Grooming Advent Calendar 2023
12
Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar
13
Menkind Electronic Games Advent Calendar
14
Wera Advent Calendar 2023
15
LEGO 60381 City Advent Calendar 2023
Ah, advent calendars. The season has arrived in full swing with never-ending options of chocolate, alcoholic and even jewellery calendars to open up each day leading up to Christmas. When it comes to men's advent calendars, it may not be such a simple feat. Fret not, though, because we've hunted down the best men's advent calendars of the year that they will actually like - and no, they're not just chocolate.

Grazia's Best Men's Advent Calendars At A Glance

Editor's choice: Liberty Men's Advent Calendar 2023, £230 on Liberty

Best grooming men's advent calendar: Rituals The Ultimate Men's Gift Box, £98.90 on Rituals

Best themed men's advent calendar: Star Wars Advent Calendar, £30 on Amazon

The truth is, there are some glorious festive options out there. Whether you're buying for a partner, father, children or yourself, there are men's calendars that include classic grooming products, food feasts to indulge in and even a toolkit or two. While advent calendars were traditionally designed to feature chocolates or small toys, you don't have to stick to that old chestnut to please him.

So, whether you're searching for a calendar filled with high-end grooming products, fine spirits, or even collector's items, the world of men's advent calendars is as diverse as the interests and passions of the men who eagerly await their daily surprises. Here's our top pick of the best men's advent calendars this year, including alternative advent calendars.

SHOP: The Best Men's Advent Calendars 2023

1. Liberty Men's Advent Calendar 2023

2. Rituals The Ultimate Men's Gift Box

3. Star Wars Advent Calendar

4. Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights

5. The Bearded Man Beard Oil Advent Calendar 2023

6. Franzis 55109 Porsche 911 Turbo Advent Calendar

7. Nivea Mens Advent Calendar

8. 12 Day ClarinsMen Advent Calendar

9. Drinks By The Dram White Christmas Whisky Advent Calendar

10. John Lewis Wine Advent Calendar

11. LOOKFANTASTIC Men's Grooming Advent Calendar 2023

12. Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar

13. Menkind Electronic Games Advent Calendar

14. Wera Advent Calendar 2023

15. LEGO 60381 City Advent Calendar 2023

Best LEGO men's advent calendar

Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for Grazia. She covers shopping, women’s lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.

