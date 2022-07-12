You Can Find A Leopard Print Skirt In The Amazon Prime Day Sale For Just £17

I really wish I could bring you news of a revolutionary new trend that’s as inspiring as it is inventive. Alas, this is not that. This is, in fact, news that leopard print midi skirts are now so popular, people are barely Googling anything else. Well, almost.

Shopping app LikeToKnowIt reported that online searches for leopard print skirts had increased by a slightly alarming 500% last year as everyone clamoured to channel a hoard of people on Instagram who have helped to make this particular item ubiquitous.

Thankfully, Amazon has decided to include some of its best-looking leopard print skirts in its Prime Day sale, meaning you could tap into this timeless trend for as little as £17...

This all really started, of course, with that Réalisation Par skirt seen on basically everybody a couple of years ago. But even now, it's still going strong.

It sold out multiple times and spawned a thousand lookalikes. Then, with the return of midi slip skirts, it started all over again as the shops (and our Instagram feeds) filled with leopard skirts once more. So whether you're a pleated skirt fan, or a maxi skirt maven - this is a spotty style that will speak to you.

In fact, somebody even started an Instagram account dedicated to sightings of LPS’s (as nobody is calling them) in real life, really documenting the world’s true obsession with this item. The thing is, they are easy to wear. You can throw on a white T-shirt and trainers and know that you look good with little effort. Or, you can dress it up for nights out, birthdays or indeed any major life event.

The print makes it interesting, without being too ‘out-there’. Your vaguely boring friend probably thinks it’s the edgiest thing on the High Street, and that’s OK. The leopard skirt is democratic and, unlike most democracies, it actually works for everyone.

So, resist no longer. Join the 500%. Except don’t waste time searching for your perfect leopard print midi, just shop the best styles below. Go on, make your boring friend jealous.

SHOP: The Best Leopard Print Midi Skirts

