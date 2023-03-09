Upgrade Your Mother’s Day Bouquet With The Best Dried Flowers For Delivery

As winter gives way to spring, spending time outdoors and hosting parties is becoming more desirable. Therefore, it's time to give your home a little bit of spruce for the new season. The answer to revamping your tables and centrepieces without too much hassle? Dried flowers - with delivery straight to your doorstep.

With flowerbeds starting to thaw out and sprout green shoots, you no longer need to worry too much about bringing the outdoors in. Instead, dried flowers have become a bit of a fad to easily upgrade your vases. This means you don't have to buy or have fresh bouquets delivered every week.

Dried flowers have become more and more popular over the past year. Delivery services now offer hand-tied dried bouquets alongside their fresh. Not only are they much less high-maintenance than cut flowers, but their long shelf life means that they're by far the more economical, not to mention, sustainable option.

Plus, with Mother's Day coming in thick and fast on the 19th of March, dried flowers are one of the easiest options to gift with delivery- and they look pretty impressive too. From natural creams and gold tones to brighter yellows, blues and purples. There's a whole mass of options to choose from, and we've found the best options.

They're really pretty to look at, and might be something a little different to send to a friend or loved one as a pick-me-up or sweet gift when they need it most.

From Bloom & Wild to Botanique Workshop, there are tonnes of online shops that now offer dried flowers for delivery. Whether you want dried poppy heads, roses or just some pampas grass, there's something to suit every corner of your home.