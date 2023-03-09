Upgrade Your Mother’s Day Bouquet With The Best Dried Flowers For Delivery

As winter gives way to spring, spending time outdoors and hosting parties is becoming more desirable. Therefore, it's time to give your home a little bit of spruce for the new season. The answer to revamping your tables and centrepieces without too much hassle? Dried flowers - with delivery straight to your doorstep.
With flowerbeds starting to thaw out and sprout green shoots, you no longer need to worry too much about bringing the outdoors in. Instead, dried flowers have become a bit of a fad to easily upgrade your vases. This means you don't have to buy or have fresh bouquets delivered every week.
Dried flowers have become more and more popular over the past year. Delivery services now offer hand-tied dried bouquets alongside their fresh. Not only are they much less high-maintenance than cut flowers, but their long shelf life means that they're by far the more economical, not to mention, sustainable option.
Plus, with Mother's Day coming in thick and fast on the 19th of March, dried flowers are one of the easiest options to gift with delivery- and they look pretty impressive too. From natural creams and gold tones to brighter yellows, blues and purples. There's a whole mass of options to choose from, and we've found the best options.
They're really pretty to look at, and might be something a little different to send to a friend or loved one as a pick-me-up or sweet gift when they need it most.
From Bloom & Wild to Botanique Workshop, there are tonnes of online shops that now offer dried flowers for delivery. Whether you want dried poppy heads, roses or just some pampas grass, there's something to suit every corner of your home.
SHOP: The Best Dried Flowers For Delivery
If you're going for a classic look of dried flowers with bleached browns and creams to create a natural look, the Amaranté bouquet is a top choice.
With sweet yarrows, spray roses and sea lavenders to freshen up any room, Bloom & Wild has a subtle dried wildflower bouquet that will brighten up every day.
It's hard to resist the goodies from M&S, especially when it comes to gifts. This tall dried flower bouquet will impress them without you having to look too far.
Pampas grass is dramatic, long-lasting and a centrepiece to be seen. Add this to any living room table to make a scene.
For pops of purple with lilac and blue tones, the Violet Sky bouquet is one to add to your basket. Delivered with styling tips and advice on how to present your dried flowers, BloomPost gives a fresh option with Spring on the way.
These dried flowers are made to be seen with a posy bouquet that will stand out against any bold vase or even just as a gorgeous centrepiece.
As we go into the spring and summer months you might want a brighter choice of dried flowers to give an easy-to-maintain pop of colour to your vases. Grab this Vauxhall garden bouquet for a bold choice.
For a sultry, richer handful of dried flowers, look to this Dried Red Velvet selection from Botanique Workshop. They'll look good no matter the season.
If you like a taste of the English Countryside then this bouquet from Lisa Angel will have you feeling like you've just got off a staycation, with flowers grown and dried at home in the UK.
If you're looking for a lower-budget option to add to your collection, even Dunelm has a range of dried bouquets that make a statement. Including this Teal selection, the shop has a range of choices including black, natural and pink dried flower bouquets.
There may be nothing better than receiving a bouquet of red roses, and when they're dried you know they won't wilt as quickly as a fresh handful. This box of dried roses comes in a suede box to really indulge them - and also comes in a range of rose colours to choose from.