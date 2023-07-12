You Can Buy Your Perfect Summer Outfit In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon may not be your first port of call when it comes to buying clothes but having expanded and massively improved its fashion offering over the last couple of years, it actually has some excellent pieces. Also, given that the Amazon Prime Day sale is underway, it's a great time to replenish your wardrobe while actively saving money.

Granted, Amazon can be tricky to navigate, particularly when it comes to fashion. There is, in short, too much choice. But what if we told you we'd done the hard work (read: a lot of scrolling) for you to find the most luxe-looking pieces that will help you formulate your best-ever outfits?

Well, you're welcome. From wear-everywhere jumpsuits to pretty midis and excellent accessories, here are the very best summer outfits you can shop in the Amazon Prime Day sale right now...

1. Levi's Women's Elowen Western Dress
Description This Levi's denim dress is almost half price. Wear with flat sandals and a great hat for relaxed ... read more

2. Geox Women's D Sozy S Flat Sandal
Description Comfy and versatile, these sandals will go with everything.

3. FURTALK Sun Hat
Description Lightweight and flexible, you can pack this hat in your suitcase and it'll still look great when ... read more

4. iChunhua Cotton Linen Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Description Dress this up or down for an easy, ready-made outfit that'll keep you cool.

5. DKIIL NOIYB Straw Shoulder Bag
Description Consider this your summer tote – use it to carry your laptop as you run around at home and then it ... read more

6. Clarks Women's Couture Bloom Ballet Flats
Description In case you hadn't heard, ballet pumps are big news (again) this season. A black pair is a sound ... read more

7. Pepe Jeans Women's Pala Dress
Description This would make for a lovely wedding guest dress or, on hot days, pair with chunky sandals and a ... read more

8. Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
Description The perfect summer shoes that won't rub or give you blisters, you'll wonder how you ever lived ... read more

9. YILCER Crossbody Camera Bag
Description A cross-body bag is a bestseller for a reason – it's practical, chic and just makes life easier.

10. GORGLITTER Women's Cable Knit Crop Tank Top
Description Wear this knitted crop top with high-waisted skirts or trousers. Paired with the below Pink cargo ... read more

11. Pinko Women's Purificato Pantalone Gabardina Pants
Description Cargo trousers are big news for spring/summer 2023 and this embroidered Pinko pair make for a ... read more

12. Vans Women's Ward Canvas Sneaker
Description These Vans are a classic for a reason – they'll never go out of style and look great with ... read more

13. Making The Cut Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Hem Maxi Dress
Description Asymmetric hemlines were all over the catwalks for spring/summer this year. This cut-out midi will ... read more

14. PUMA Women's Carina L Sneaker
Description If your old trainers need an upgrade, this PUMA pair will do the trick. Wear with floaty dresses ... read more

15. CHIC DIARY Straw Bag
Description Every summer needs a straw bag – this one can be used as a cross-body or a top handle tote.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day, our favourite 48-hour shopping event of the year is taking place from 11-12 July, and is always a shopping obsessive's paradise.

How do I get Amazon Prime?