You Can Buy Your Perfect Summer Outfit In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Get a luxe wardrobe while actually saving money.

cargo trousers summer outfits amazon prime day
by Hannah Banks-Walker
Posted
1
Levi's Women's Elowen Western Dress
2
Geox Women's D Sozy S Flat Sandal
3
FURTALK Sun Hat
4
iChunhua Cotton Linen Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
5
DKIIL NOIYB Straw Shoulder Bag
6
Clarks Women's Couture Bloom Ballet Flats
7
Pepe Jeans Women's Pala Dress
8
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
9
YILCER Crossbody Camera Bag
10
GORGLITTER Women's Cable Knit Crop Tank Top
11
Pinko Women's Purificato Pantalone Gabardina Pants
12
Vans Women's Ward Canvas Sneaker
13
Making The Cut Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Hem Maxi Dress
14
PUMA Women's Carina L Sneaker
15
CHIC DIARY Straw Bag
Amazon may not be your first port of call when it comes to buying clothes but having expanded and massively improved its fashion offering over the last couple of years, it actually has some excellent pieces. Also, given that the Amazon Prime Day sale is underway, it's a great time to replenish your wardrobe while actively saving money.

Granted, Amazon can be tricky to navigate, particularly when it comes to fashion. There is, in short, too much choice. But what if we told you we'd done the hard work (read: a lot of scrolling) for you to find the most luxe-looking pieces that will help you formulate your best-ever outfits?

Well, you're welcome. From wear-everywhere jumpsuits to pretty midis and excellent accessories, here are the very best summer outfits you can shop in the Amazon Prime Day sale right now...

SHOP: The Best Summer Outfits In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

1. Levi's Women's Elowen Western Dress

amazon prime day dress levis

Description

This Levi's denim dress is almost half price. Wear with flat sandals and a great hat for relaxed

2. Geox Women's D Sozy S Flat Sandal

geox sandals amazon prime day

Description

Comfy and versatile, these sandals will go with everything.

3. FURTALK Sun Hat

amazon prime day sun hat

Description

Lightweight and flexible, you can pack this hat in your suitcase and it'll still look great when

4. iChunhua Cotton Linen Short Sleeve Jumpsuit

amazon prime day jumpsuit

Description

Dress this up or down for an easy, ready-made outfit that'll keep you cool.

5. DKIIL NOIYB Straw Shoulder Bag

amazon prime day straw bag

Description

Consider this your summer tote – use it to carry your laptop as you run around at home and then it

6. Clarks Women's Couture Bloom Ballet Flats

amazon prime day ballet pumps

Description

In case you hadn't heard, ballet pumps are big news (again) this season. A black pair is a sound

7. Pepe Jeans Women's Pala Dress

pepe jeans dress amazon prime day

Description

This would make for a lovely wedding guest dress or, on hot days, pair with chunky sandals and a

8. Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal

TEVA sandals amazon prime day

Description

The perfect summer shoes that won't rub or give you blisters, you'll wonder how you ever lived

9. YILCER Crossbody Camera Bag

crossbody bag amazon prime day

Description

A cross-body bag is a bestseller for a reason – it's practical, chic and just makes life easier.

10. GORGLITTER Women's Cable Knit Crop Tank Top

amazon crop top prime day

Description

Wear this knitted crop top with high-waisted skirts or trousers. Paired with the below Pink cargo

11. Pinko Women's Purificato Pantalone Gabardina Pants

Pinko Women's Purificato Pantalone Gabardina Pants

Description

Cargo trousers are big news for spring/summer 2023 and this embroidered Pinko pair make for a

12. Vans Women's Ward Canvas Sneaker

Vans Women's Ward Canvas Sneaker

Description

These Vans are a classic for a reason – they'll never go out of style and look great with

13. Making The Cut Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Hem Maxi Dress

Making The Cut Women's Sleeveless Cut Out Assymmetric Hem Maxi Dress

Description

Asymmetric hemlines were all over the catwalks for spring/summer this year. This cut-out midi will

14. PUMA Women's Carina L Sneaker

PUMA Women's Carina L Sneaker

Description

If your old trainers need an upgrade, this PUMA pair will do the trick. Wear with floaty dresses

15. CHIC DIARY Straw Bag

amazon prime day straw bag

Description

Every summer needs a straw bag – this one can be used as a cross-body or a top handle tote.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day, our favourite 48-hour shopping event of the year is taking place from 11-12 July, and is always a shopping obsessive's paradise.

How do I get Amazon Prime?

Signing up for Amazon Prime is easy: just head to Amazon Prime and enter your details for a 30-day free trial, which includes unlimited free next-day delivery (with same-day options available in some areas), unlimited music streaming and access to thousands of films and TV shows through Prime Instant Video. Did you know you can use Amazon's 'Try Before You Buy' service to ensure you love every piece you own? It's just on of the benefits of being an Amazon Prime member. Sign up today for a 30-day free trial.

