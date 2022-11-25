Here Are The Best Christmas Hampers This Year: From Fortnum & Mason To M&S

For making it to the end of 2022, we need all the treats we can get. And for us, that mostly means things we find in the kitchen. Yes, we are talking about cheese, chocolate, biscuits, crisps – you get the picture.
What could be more festive than a gorgeous Christmas hamper, full of treats? Well, we can’t think of much. Not only are they a surprise to receive, but also a low-effort present that will make you look super thoughtful.
In the meantime, here are some of the best Christmas hampers now available in the Black Friday sales:
1. M&S, Collection Christmas Box
With Prosecco, champagne truffles, Christmas pudding, fruit cake and luxurious dark chocolate, this little hamper is the ideal present for anyone to give to friends and family over the festive period. It really is Christmas in a box.
2. Regency Hampers, Silent Night Christmas Hamper With Prosecco
This lovely hamper would make for a thoughtful and delicious present this Christmas. It's also great value for money given that, in the sale, it's now £40 and includes a bottle of Prosecco, a selection of premium cheeses, delicious biscuits and savoury snacks. And it's all presented in a classic hamper with a beautiful bow.
3. Very, Personalised Retro Sweets Hamper
If you're struggling for present ideas, why not get them all of their favourite sweets with a personalised touch to boot? There are a whopping 27 different varieties of sweet included, with the opportunity to add any personal message of your choice. Cola bottles, flying saucers, fried eggs, candy sticks, jelly babies, popping candy... what's not to love?
4. The British Hamper Company, The Festive Splendour Hamper
If you're really looking to impress, you can't go wrong with this hamper. Housed in this traditional wicker basket is an enormous variety of everyone's favourites to truly put a smile on their face. As well as delicious festive snacks and luxurious chutneys, teas and jam, there are three excellent wines to enjoy.
Whether it’s cheese and biscuits, a budget choice or something for self-care - hampers really are the gift that keeps on giving and should last you (or the lucky recipient) all through the festive period and beyond.
There are hampers and then there are, well, Claridge's hampers. This has all you need to recreate the luxury hotel experience in your very own home- or treat the most sophisticated friend you know. You'll be very popular indeed.
Keep cozy on those chilly winter nights with this chic black hamper containing mulled wine, spicy drinking chocolate, amaretti biscuits, fudge pieces, Malbec and much more. There’s even a Christmas pudding. We highly recommend.
For a classic hamper, look no further than this traditional example from Fortnum and Mason. Expect a range of wines (inc. that all-important Champagne), sweet treats, tea and preserves. And you can take ‘Christmas pudding’ off your shopping list for they have popped one of those in too - along with a jar of delicious brandy butter.
Blow the budget on this ridiculously indulgent hamper containing no less the 69 luxe products (hello, caviar) to make your Christmas one to remember. Comprising three bottles of champagne, smoked salmon, ham, an entire cheeseboard (and did we mention that caviar), Christmas pudding, chocolates, marzipan and so much more, you really could get snowed in for a month, and still eat like kings.
We love treats - especially sweet treats. And this super luxe hamper holds many of those, all wrapped up in the prettiest pink packaging. From dusted strawberry truffles to a chocolate bag and shoe, to pink Marc de Champagne truffles, this hamper will keep the sweet-toothed among us very happy indeed.
This hamper is filled with a curated selection of classics such as marzipan Brussel sprouts (the only type we will be eating this Christmas), mini mince pies, Christmas chutney and panettone and comes in a divine decorative suitcase which can be repurposed for all of your precious bits and pieces.
What is Christmas, if not an excuse to consume a lot of cheese and wine? May we introduce this ultimate cheeseboard hamper which contains everything you will need (cheese, chutney, crackers) for a rather relaxing Christmas afternoon. And of course, not forgetting that crucial bottle of Merlot to wash it all down with.
If you are looking for something a little different to give (or receive!) this Christmas then this gorgeous hamper from Lina Stores is just the ticket. Filled with Italian favourites such as panettone, torrone nougat, panforte and amaretti biscuits, it's one of the most attractive hampers around.
Wowzers, this hamper isn’t called The Showstopper for no reason. Packed full to the brim with treats such as spirits, champagne, cheeses, coffee, honey, crisps… we could go on, this hamper will keep your family going for weeks.
This deluxe hamper from Marks and Spencer is full of delights to make for the perfect brunch. Wash down your rye sourdough crackers and apple and fig chutney with coffee, tea, or, since it’s Christmas, Prosecco or red wine. Chic.
Foodies will love this selection of gourmet goodies. Including treats such as truffle crisps, organic basil oil and a full-bodied, mellow Malbec, this set has everything required for a sophisticated afternoon nibble.
From prosecco to gin, chocolates to chipotle chips, this hamper includes everything you could possibly need for a spoiling night in. What’s more, every brand included is a social enterprise, which means you can indulge knowing that you’re supporting wholly worthwhile causes.
The River Café needs no introduction. For the foodie in your life who didn’t manage to bag a table this year, this box contains a cookbook that’s designed for children and beginners, which means you could easily quaff the entire bottle of Negroni that’s included and still succeed. There’s also olive oil and the famed Walnut & Chocolate Cantucci.