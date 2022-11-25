Here Are The Best Christmas Hampers This Year: From Fortnum & Mason To M&S

For making it to the end of 2022, we need all the treats we can get. And for us, that mostly means things we find in the kitchen. Yes, we are talking about cheese, chocolate, biscuits, crisps – you get the picture.

What could be more festive than a gorgeous Christmas hamper, full of treats? Well, we can’t think of much. Not only are they a surprise to receive, but also a low-effort present that will make you look super thoughtful.

Black Friday 2022 deals

Black Friday 2022 is officially Friday 25 November, but deals are running throughout November as well as across the weekend.

Retailers can offer anywhere between 10% and 50% off for Black Friday - and, if you’re lucky, it can go even higher on selected names or products. But you need to know where to look. That’s why we’ve pulled together a curation of all the sites and retailers that the Grazia team will be heading straight for to find the biggest and best discounts. Find the best Black Friday deals right here.

In the meantime, here are some of the best Christmas hampers now available in the Black Friday sales:

BUY: Christmas Hampers In The Black Friday Sale 1. M&S, Collection Christmas Box View offer With Prosecco, champagne truffles, Christmas pudding, fruit cake and luxurious dark chocolate, this little hamper is the ideal present for anyone to give to friends and family over the festive period. It really is Christmas in a box. 2. Regency Hampers, Silent Night Christmas Hamper With Prosecco View offer This lovely hamper would make for a thoughtful and delicious present this Christmas. It's also great value for money given that, in the sale, it's now £40 and includes a bottle of Prosecco, a selection of premium cheeses, delicious biscuits and savoury snacks. And it's all presented in a classic hamper with a beautiful bow. 3. Very, Personalised Retro Sweets Hamper View offer If you're struggling for present ideas, why not get them all of their favourite sweets with a personalised touch to boot? There are a whopping 27 different varieties of sweet included, with the opportunity to add any personal message of your choice. Cola bottles, flying saucers, fried eggs, candy sticks, jelly babies, popping candy... what's not to love? 4. The British Hamper Company, The Festive Splendour Hamper View offer If you're really looking to impress, you can't go wrong with this hamper. Housed in this traditional wicker basket is an enormous variety of everyone's favourites to truly put a smile on their face. As well as delicious festive snacks and luxurious chutneys, teas and jam, there are three excellent wines to enjoy.

Whether it’s cheese and biscuits, a budget choice or something for self-care - hampers really are the gift that keeps on giving and should last you (or the lucky recipient) all through the festive period and beyond.

SHOP: The Best Christmas Hampers You Won't Want To Miss In 2022