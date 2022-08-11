The Best British Brands You’ll Want To Add To Your Wardrobe As Soon As Possible

by Sophie Henderson and Natalie Hammond |

London is renowned for being one of the fashion industry's big hitters, housing some of the world's most iconic British brands, but the rest of the UK - from Northamptonshire to Swansea; Brighton to Derbyshire - is certainly no slouch in the talent department.

The Vampire's Wife, based in Brighton, is a favourite with Princess Beatrice, Zawe Ashton and Kate Middleton, and Strathberry, one of Meghan Markle's favourite handbag labels, is based north of the border in Edinburgh.

Other well-known brands include Barbour, the iconic coat maker founded in South Shields, as well as JW Anderson, whose iconic, forward-thinking designs originated in Northern Island.

The long and short of it is: Britain is inundated with both heritage and up-and-coming brands loved by many. Keep reading for a few of our homegrown favourites - and what key pieces to add to your basket now.

SHOP: The Best British Brands