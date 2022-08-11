The Best British Brands You’ll Want To Add To Your Wardrobe As Soon As Possible

London is renowned for being one of the fashion industry's big hitters, housing some of the world's most iconic British brands, but the rest of the UK - from Northamptonshire to Swansea; Brighton to Derbyshire - is certainly no slouch in the talent department.
The Vampire's Wife, based in Brighton, is a favourite with Princess Beatrice, Zawe Ashton and Kate Middleton, and Strathberry, one of Meghan Markle's favourite handbag labels, is based north of the border in Edinburgh.
Other well-known brands include Barbour, the iconic coat maker founded in South Shields, as well as JW Anderson, whose iconic, forward-thinking designs originated in Northern Island.
The long and short of it is: Britain is inundated with both heritage and up-and-coming brands loved by many. Keep reading for a few of our homegrown favourites - and what key pieces to add to your basket now.
SHOP: The Best British Brands
Our Favourite Great British Brands
This Edinburgh bag brand got the surprise of its life one morning in December 2017. It was the Duchess of Sussex's first official appearance after the engagement announcement and she was carrying their burgundy Midi Tote in the crook of her arm.
Its gold hoop earrings, chain-link chokers and pendant necklaces are currently burning a hole in many a fashion ed's virtual basket. The collection, by Rosh Mahtani, is inspired by Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy and each piece relates to one of his poems.
Let's be real, whether it's summer or winter, we are very much in need of a Mackintosh mac to fend off any showers. The label dates from the dawn of the industrial revolution, when Charles Mackintosh discovered a way to waterproof cotton. A truly iconic Brit brand.
The designer grew up in post-war Britain, sewing as a child then studying Fine Art at Goldsmiths in the Sixties. She has a devoted following in Japan, with more than 100 stores, but those placket shirts and utility jackets are British to the bone.
It's a stalwart of the British high street, with its flagship in Mayfair, outfitting the feet of the great and good since 1880. You won't find a sharper slingback or sturdier brogue from here to kingdom come.
One of the most recognisable characters on today's British fashion scene, Smith started trading from a small shop in Nottingham circa 1970. His brand is now synonymous with classic British tailoring.
Founded in 1971 by Roger Saul, the brand still has two factories in Somerset employing local stitchers, inkers and cutters.
The boutique dress brand has helped revive the old-fashioned frock. Susie Cave's high-neck wallpaper-print designs have a buttoned-up sex appeal that's won over Dakota, Florence and Keira. Well, everyone basically.
Established in 1997 in Swansea, Toast, like its namesake, is a comforting staple. It has made its name as a bastion of craftsmanship and quietly considered design.
She got her first crystal aged five, and now Marisa Hordern has created, in Missoma, a one-stop-shop for wearable crystals and the kind of gold pendants that all the cool girls are layering right now.
Hailing from Rushden, Northamptonshire, Grenson is famous for making boots for British and Allied soldiers during World War II. Today, it's know for its superior craftsmanship and the longevity of its shoes.
Established in 1894 by John Barbour, the outerwear brand was born and bred in South Shields, where its headquarters are still located to this day. The iconic wax jackets are as popular as ever, as exemplified by the fact that the brand collaborated with Alexa Chung's eponymous label last year to produce a capsule collection.
The label, which launched in 2008, produces It bag after It bag and has set the bar high for London Fashion Week with elegantly conceptual clothes that give their wearer an instant point of interest.
The accessories doyenne loves to make fashion fun, once inviting fashion editors to crawl through a giant net. Her bags, carried by everyone from Angelina Jolie to Kate Middleton, all feature her trademark bow and an obsessive attention to detail.
The Duke of Windsor was a fan of its argyle pattern in the '20s, while its twinsets found fans in silver screen legends Joan Crawford and Grace Kelly. Today, Pringle of Scotland, which received its Royal Warrant in 1956, continues to be a knitwear champion and purveyor of cult cashmere.
The Scottish designer, originally from North Lanarkshire, is one of the hottest tickets on the London Fashion Week calendar. His irreverent slogans and kitsch use of patent leather, diamanté and lace have also made him the go-to for bright young things.
Born and raised in London, Molly Goddard's eponymous label is defined by metres of frill, bright colours and fabric manipulation. The brand has gained A-list status, being worn by the likes of Rihanna, as well as Jodie Corner.
Founded in 1991, Boden was initially launched as an offering of eight menswear products, which soon expanded into womenswear the following year. Nowadays, Boden is renowned for its stylish take on good quality classics alongside eye-catching colours and prints.
CINTA, founded by Amy Sturgis, is a mindful ready-to-wear brand, that puts a modern twist on Spanish traditions.
The stealth-wealth label actually started life in a hairdressing salon on King's Road in 1966, when Joseph Ettedgui sold Kenzo sweaters from its window. Joseph, now, is a byword for wardrobe staples with an elevated twist.
House of Sunny produces two seasonal collections a year, which sets a slower pace for the design team, allowing time to research then source sustainable fabrics and manufacturing methods.
Stylish, comfortable and affordable trainers that suit a variety of environments – from an office in London to a local bar abroad.
London label Beulah has become the name to note for Kate Middleton's wardrobe. Its collection of shirt dresses in pretty prints are great wear-forever staples.
Slow fashion is at the centre of the design process at Tea & Tequila.
A brand created for women - embodying joy, stunning statement designs and comfort that lasts all day - Rosamund Muir combines the values of slow fashion with a high fashion edge for a truly unique collection of luxury shoes and boots.
