  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

The Best British Brands You’ll Want To Add To Your Wardrobe As Soon As Possible

From Nottingham to Glasgow, Brighton to Somerset, this green and pleasant land is home to plenty of design talent.

meghan markle smiling
by Sophie Henderson and Natalie Hammond |
Posted

London is renowned for being one of the fashion industry's big hitters, housing some of the world's most iconic British brands, but the rest of the UK - from Northamptonshire to Swansea; Brighton to Derbyshire - is certainly no slouch in the talent department.

The Vampire's Wife, based in Brighton, is a favourite with Princess Beatrice, Zawe Ashton and Kate Middleton, and Strathberry, one of Meghan Markle's favourite handbag labels, is based north of the border in Edinburgh.

Other well-known brands include Barbour, the iconic coat maker founded in South Shields, as well as JW Anderson, whose iconic, forward-thinking designs originated in Northern Island.

The long and short of it is: Britain is inundated with both heritage and up-and-coming brands loved by many. Keep reading for a few of our homegrown favourites - and what key pieces to add to your basket now.

SHOP: The Best British Brands

Gallery

Our Favourite Great British Brands

Strathberry, Edinburgh
1 of 50

This Edinburgh bag brand got the surprise of its life one morning in December 2017. It was the Duchess of Sussex's first official appearance after the engagement announcement and she was carrying their burgundy Midi Tote in the crook of her arm.

Strathberry, Crescent Shoulder Bag, £575
2 of 50

Alighieri, London
3 of 50

Its gold hoop earrings, chain-link chokers and pendant necklaces are currently burning a hole in many a fashion ed's virtual basket. The collection, by Rosh Mahtani, is inspired by Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy and each piece relates to one of his poems.

Medium Leone Necklace
4 of 50

Mackintosh, Glasgow
5 of 50

Let's be real, whether it's summer or winter, we are very much in need of a Mackintosh mac to fend off any showers. The label dates from the dawn of the industrial revolution, when Charles Mackintosh discovered a way to waterproof cotton. A truly iconic Brit brand.

Mackintosh, Mist Camel Green Nylon Cape, WAS £595 NOW £417
6 of 50

Margaret Howell, London
7 of 50

The designer grew up in post-war Britain, sewing as a child then studying Fine Art at Goldsmiths in the Sixties. She has a devoted following in Japan, with more than 100 stores, but those placket shirts and utility jackets are British to the bone.

MHL, Single-Breasted Button-Fastening Coat
8 of 50

Russell & Bromley, London
9 of 50

It's a stalwart of the British high street, with its flagship in Mayfair, outfitting the feet of the great and good since 1880. You won't find a sharper slingback or sturdier brogue from here to kingdom come.

Russell & Bromley, Snaffle Loafer Mule, £185
10 of 50

Paul Smith, Nottingham
11 of 50

One of the most recognisable characters on today's British fashion scene, Smith started trading from a small shop in Nottingham circa 1970. His brand is now synonymous with classic British tailoring.

Paul Smith, 'Signature Stripe' Ribbed Sweater
12 of 50

Mulberry, Somerset
13 of 50

Founded in 1971 by Roger Saul, the brand still has two factories in Somerset employing local stitchers, inkers and cutters.

Mulberry, Darley Quilted Shoulder Bag
14 of 50

The Vampire's Wife, Brighton
15 of 50

The boutique dress brand has helped revive the old-fashioned frock. Susie Cave's high-neck wallpaper-print designs have a buttoned-up sex appeal that's won over Dakota, Florence and Keira. Well, everyone basically.

The Vampire's Wife, The Villanelle Dress, £695
16 of 50

Toast, South Wales
17 of 50

Established in 1997 in Swansea, Toast, like its namesake, is a comforting staple. It has made its name as a bastion of craftsmanship and quietly considered design.

Fair Isle Tank
18 of 50

Missoma, London
19 of 50

She got her first crystal aged five, and now Marisa Hordern has created, in Missoma, a one-stop-shop for wearable crystals and the kind of gold pendants that all the cool girls are layering right now.

Missoma, Baroque Beaded T-Bar Necklace, £325
20 of 50

Grenson, East Midlands
21 of 50

Hailing from Rushden, Northamptonshire, Grenson is famous for making boots for British and Allied soldiers during World War II. Today, it's know for its superior craftsmanship and the longevity of its shoes.

Grenson, G-Two, £295
22 of 50

Barbour, South Shields
23 of 50

Established in 1894 by John Barbour, the outerwear brand was born and bred in South Shields, where its headquarters are still located to this day. The iconic wax jackets are as popular as ever, as exemplified by the fact that the brand collaborated with Alexa Chung's eponymous label last year to produce a capsule collection.

Barbour International Waxed Jacket, Black
24 of 50

JW Anderson, Northern Ireland
25 of 50

The label, which launched in 2008, produces It bag after It bag and has set the bar high for London Fashion Week with elegantly conceptual clothes that give their wearer an instant point of interest.

JW Anderson, Strawberry Knitted Shopper, £280
26 of 50

Anya Hindmarch, London
27 of 50

The accessories doyenne loves to make fashion fun, once inviting fashion editors to crawl through a giant net. Her bags, carried by everyone from Angelina Jolie to Kate Middleton, all feature her trademark bow and an obsessive attention to detail.

28 of 50

Pringle of Scotland, Scotland
29 of 50

The Duke of Windsor was a fan of its argyle pattern in the '20s, while its twinsets found fans in silver screen legends Joan Crawford and Grace Kelly. Today, Pringle of Scotland, which received its Royal Warrant in 1956, continues to be a knitwear champion and purveyor of cult cashmere.

Pringle of Scotland, Archive Stripe Lambswool Blend Jumper in Camel/Ivory, £165
30 of 50

Christopher Kane, Scotland
31 of 50

The Scottish designer, originally from North Lanarkshire, is one of the hottest tickets on the London Fashion Week calendar. His irreverent slogans and kitsch use of patent leather, diamanté and lace have also made him the go-to for bright young things.

Christopher Kane, More Joy 'Sex' Sweatshirt, £150
32 of 50

Molly Goddard, London
33 of 50

Born and raised in London, Molly Goddard's eponymous label is defined by metres of frill, bright colours and fabric manipulation. The brand has gained A-list status, being worn by the likes of Rihanna, as well as Jodie Corner.

Molly Goddard, Kayla Shirred Gingham Cotton Midi Dress
34 of 50

Boden, London
35 of 50

Founded in 1991, Boden was initially launched as an offering of eight menswear products, which soon expanded into womenswear the following year. Nowadays, Boden is renowned for its stylish take on good quality classics alongside eye-catching colours and prints.

Boden, Louise Fair Isle Jumper, £90
36 of 50

Cinta The Label, London
37 of 50

CINTA, founded by Amy Sturgis, is a mindful ready-to-wear brand, that puts a modern twist on Spanish traditions.

White skirt with red stripe
38 of 50

Joseph, London
39 of 50

The stealth-wealth label actually started life in a hairdressing salon on King's Road in 1966, when Joseph Ettedgui sold Kenzo sweaters from its window. Joseph, now, is a byword for wardrobe staples with an elevated twist.

Joseph, Pleated Rib Deron Dress, £545
40 of 50

House Of Sunny, London
41 of 50

House of Sunny produces two seasonal collections a year, which sets a slower pace for the design team, allowing time to research then source sustainable fabrics and manufacturing methods.

Road Abstract-Pattern Knitted Cardigan
42 of 50

Sans Matin
43 of 50

Stylish, comfortable and affordable trainers that suit a variety of environments – from an office in London to a local bar abroad.

Sans Matin, The Engel, £155
44 of 50

Beulah London, London
45 of 50

London label Beulah has become the name to note for Kate Middleton's wardrobe. Its collection of shirt dresses in pretty prints are great wear-forever staples.

Beulah, Calla Denim Embroidery, £395
46 of 50

Tea & Tequila
47 of 50

Slow fashion is at the centre of the design process at Tea & Tequila.

Tea & Tequila, Scallop Trousers In Claret Cactus Leather, £200
48 of 50

Rosamund Muir, London
49 of 50

A brand created for women - embodying joy, stunning statement designs and comfort that lasts all day - Rosamund Muir combines the values of slow fashion with a high fashion edge for a truly unique collection of luxury shoes and boots.

Rosamund Muir London, Felixa Cowprint Ankle Boots, WAS £435 NOW £332.50
50 of 50

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Wore A £10 Dress From Zara, Reminding Us That The Brand's Sale Is Still Going

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us