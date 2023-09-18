Barbour Has Just Released A Limited-Edition Of Its Most Popular Jacket, Loved By Kate Middleton And Alexa Chung

Paid Promotion:

When it comes to heritage British fashion brands that have left their mark, Barbour certainly makes the cut. The brand's signature waxed cotton jackets (initially emerging in the late 1890's) have appealed to farmers, fisherman, royalty, and models, entirely transcending time and space. Now, over 130 years later, the brand's influence is stronger than ever.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Alexa Chung is seen on Day One of the festival wearing her vintage Barbour jacket on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The Beaufort jacket, in particular, became one of Barbour's most recognised styles since its release in 1983, thanks to its sheer versatility, quickly cementing itself as a wardrobe staple. Featuring a brown corduroy collar, a large chunky zip and bellow pockets, the Beaufort has been worn by everyone from Kate Middleton on royal visits, to Alexa Chung for Glastonbury 2022. Like we said - versatile. Sienna Miller, Olivia Palermo and Holly Willoughby are also among the Beaufort's ever-growing celebrity fan club, having been spotted in the signature jacket time and time again.

Now, in celebration of the brand's 40th anniversary, Barbour is releasing a limited-edition of the iconic Beaufort. Retaining all the features of the original jacket, the special edition has a covetable back neck label marking the 40th anniversary, as well as studs engraved with Beaufort 40. The jacket is available in original colours of sage, navy and olive, maintaining the traditional Barbour colour ways we've come to know and love, but with a contemporary twist.

Also, to pay homage to the Beaufort's durability and longevity, 40 Re-Loved Beaufort's will be created, taking pre-loved jackets and re-waxing them, thus extending the life of the jackets and minimising their impact on the environment. Then, they will be available to be passed on to a new home, and given a brand new lease on life.

Shop the limited-edition Beaufort down below.