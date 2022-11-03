The Balenciaga X adidas Collab Is Now Available To Shop

During the Balenciaga Spring '23 runway show, what did we see sauntering down the catwalk? No, surprisingly not a member of the Kardashian clan, but another designer adidas collab.

Rumours of Balenciaga / adidas started back in March when the sportswear superbrand took on the Balenciaga Triple S sneaker. This went somewhat under the radar it seems. But now, lo and behold, we've got the full collection. The collaboration, which features an adidas take on the Balenciaga Speed trainer, super slouched and oversized tracksuits, logo t-shirts and even socks, is pure street-style catnip - and already a guaranteed sell-out.

Not one for doing things by half, creative director Demna Gvasalia took over the New York Stock Exchange for the first Balenciaga show to take place in the US. The highly-anticipated collab is now making itself known with an official campaign, featuring Bella Hadid (a well-initiated Balenciaga girl) as well as actors Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee. The campaign is set in the zestless backdrop of an NYC office, surrounded by piles of paper and leather office chairs.

Instead of tailored suits, and pencil skirts, however, the 'office workers' are dressed head to toe in Balenciaga football shirts, three-stripe tracksuits and mock neck tees. Also present amongst the office chaos are striped versions of the Hourglass bag and the beloved Balenciaga Triple S sneakers.

When is Balenciaga X adidas available to buy?

The second drop of the Balenciaga x adidas collab has just arrived. Want in? You're going to have to be quick; this collab won't be sticking around for long. Shop the 33-piece Balenciaga / Adidas capsule collection right here: