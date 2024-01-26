Age-Defying Brand Aurelia London Is Offering 30% Off Its Monthly Subscription Right Now

Paid Partnership

We're sure collagen is a buzzword you're familiar with or have at least heard floating around, and that's because it serves amazing purposes when it comes to anti-ageing. It's the superfood your skin needs, especially after a long winter when the dry, cold air has been so unforgiving on your face.

Thankfully, if you're looking to boost your collagen production to improve your skin's overall look and feel, age-defying brands such as Aurelia London have the perfect solution, as it's currently offering 30% off a months supply (3 boxes) of its Age-Defy Collagen Shots, with code DEFY30, or 20% off a 10-day supply with the code DEFY20.

©Aurelia London

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and type one and three collagen, its clinically proven Age-Defy Collagen Shots are the perfect addition to any skincare regime to help your skin beat those January blues. The brand's easy-to-use skin hack has been proven to increase natural collagen production by up to 65%, reducing fine lines and facial wrinkles as a result.

Every box comes with ten peach and passionfruit shots containing VERISOL® Collagen Peptides, aiming to stay true to its beliefs: taking care of your skin means supporting your skin function at its best from the inside out.

Shop the brand's clinically proven, skin-boosting product below and enjoy a discount while you can.