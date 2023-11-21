We’ve Found The Best Christmas Presents For 2023 And They’re In This Major Black Friday Sale

One of the trickiest parts of Christmas shopping - apart from trying to decode what 'I don't need anything' really means - is visiting dozens of shops to find something for everyone. From the friend whose love for skincare knows no bounds, or the boyfriend who is in dire need of a new aftershave (and socks), to the sister whose wish-list always consists of the latest New Balance sneakers, trying to appease everyone need not be as exhausting as it sounds. The solution? A place where you can shop all your gifts in one go. And if you're still wondering where that may be, it’s ASOS. The answer is ASOS.
The one-stop-shop destination for practically everything, ASOS is the obvious choice this gifting season. Home to thousands of well-loved brands in categories ranging from beauty and fashion to jewellery and homeware, one good ASOS browse will solve every gifting dilemma. And that's not even the best part. ASOS' Black Friday sales are now live, with up to 70% off fashion on brands such as North Face and Ted Baker and up to 30% off skincare on Elemis, Olaplex and so many more. And if you happen to be a last minute.com shopper (guilty) ASOS Premier next-day delivery will save you from yourself.
From North Face puffers for a fraction of their original price to ghd straighteners for up to 30% less, shop our edit of the best ASOS gifts to shop in the Black Friday sale.
SHOP: ASOS Black Friday Gifts
The straightener to beat all straighteners, the beloved ghd hair tool is now 15% off in the ASOS
Containing Clinique's best-selling beauty bits, the skincare aficionado in your life will thank
Party season is well underway, and this sequin dress by Topshop has Christmas Party written all
Something for everyone, remember? Treat your brother, boyfriend or dad to a bit of self-care this
Charlotte Tilbury on sale? Yes please. The Magic Powder does wonders for setting your glam - a
There's no greater gift than a North Face Puffer - there, we said it. Down to £172 this Black
A product that needs no introduction, the Mario Badescu cleanser is a skincare holy grail.
Another winter must-have, the Topshop Borg Coat is as functional as it is stylish.
Are they in dire need of a new backpack? Look no further than Dickies' Lisbon bag in black.
Jewellery has - and will always be - the most well-received gift, and this gorgeous gold-plated
A statement bag, if we've ever seen one, bring the Christmas season in with this little silver