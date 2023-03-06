This & Other Stories Bag Is Giving Serious Bottega Veneta Vibes

As the fashion week street-style pics keep on coming, it's the accessories that have caught our attention. In particular, the woven leather styles from Bottega Veneta that have gained icon status over the past few years. A Bottega Veneta luxury leather bag will always be on our wish-list, and - as they've been on runways and on the arm of the fashion-pack for plenty of seasons - have proven they're an investment purchase you wear year after year.

Hailey Bieber wearing the Bottega Veneta Jodie bag ©Getty

However, as much as we love them, the price of a Bottega Cabat tote would set you back over £3,000 or the Jodie shoulder bag would be over £4,000, so if you're after an affordable alternative - we might have just the thing. This braided woven leather tote from & Other Stories, is not only the perfect carry-everything size, but it's also giving off some real Bottega energy.

©Getty

With giant bags taking the runways by storm, it's time to put down the diddy 'only-fit-your-keys-in' styles in exchange for something rather more roomy. Whilst we love a neat little handbag, they aren't always daily-life friendly. A shoulder bag that fits your laptop, book, lunchbox (and all other paraphernalia needed for the day) is the practical alternative. The high street version in question comes in classic black leather, an ideal go-with-everything colour, and whilst it may be seen as sensible (not boring!) it's a shade that you won't ever get tired of.

If you're heading into the office, the spacious size will fit most laptops in - ideal for the hybrid workers - with room to spare. Wear yours with a classic trench coat, tailored trousers, shirt and loafers for an easy office-friendly outfit or throw on with a LBD and leather jacket for something a little smarter for the evenings.

Whilst we carry on saving for our beloved Bottega tote, this high street option is currently top of our shopping list.