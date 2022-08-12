It’s Now Possible To Virtually ‘Try On’ Amazon Sunglasses

After a perfect pair of jeans, sunglasses have got to be the most hit-and-miss item to buy online. When they arrive, a two-second look in the mirror can tell you whether or not they're keepers, which means you've either chosen very rightly or very wrongly. But Amazon is about to make things a whole lot easier. As of today, it has launched a virtual try-on service, starting with sunnies. With more than 1,500 pairs available to test out from the comfort of your sofa, from brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Polaroid, Hawkers, Calvin Klein and Carrera, it's designed to streamline the entire process of sunglasses shopping so that you (hopefully) won't have return something that you never would have bought in the first place if you'd tried it on in an actual store.