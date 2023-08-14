  1. Home|
Alo Yoga Is The A-List’s Favourite Activewear Brand That’s Great For Gym And The ‘Gram

Kylie Jenner is just one of its famous fans.

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

For you and I, a trip to the gym isn't so much an opportunity to dress up as a brief respite from studying our hair/skin/clothes. For celebrities like Katie Holmes, Kylie Jenner and Olivia Wilde, it's almost become an extension of the red carpet, off-duty edition. They're photographed walking to the gym, from the gym. Heck, Kylie even posts mirror selfies at the gym. So, naturally, they know the best activewear brands that will deliver at reformer Pilates (and on the pavement outside). And if there's one tried-and-tested favourite that crops up time and time again, it's Alo Yoga.

Katie Holmes wearing sweatpants from Alo Yoga ©Getty

Founded in Los Angeles, Alo Yoga's mission is to make the best yoga clothing in the world - no mean feat - as well as pieces that can be worn from studio to street. Mission accomplished. Just last week, Katie Holmes stepped out wearing a comfy pair of heather grey sweatpants from the brand while out and about in New York.

Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, has been exercising in the 'iced green tea' biker shorts and bra top, both of which are almost entirely sold out. Luckily, Alo Yoga has a wealth of sports bras and cycling shorts, in an impressive range of subtle and statement-making shades like cactus, espresso and candy orange, as well as black and white. For first-time shoppers, Alo Yoga's discount code allows you to claim 10% off your initial order. All you have to do is sign up to its newsletter.

Price: £120

www.aloyoga.com

Katie Holmes owns these exact sweatpants from Alo Yoga.

Price: £69

www.aloyoga.com

This long-sleeved crop top is made from a super-soft, sueded performance jersey.

Price: £76

www.aloyoga.com

Tennis skirts have been serving on and off the court this summer. Alo Yoga's is made from a

Price: £65

www.aloyoga.com

This is the perfect blend of a bra and a tank, with a built-in shelf bra for support and skinny

Price: £100

www.aloyoga.com

These leggings are made with four-way stretch for a move-with-you feel.

Price: £76

www.aloyoga.com

This best-selling ribbed bra tank is velvety smooth to the touch.

Price: £76

www.aloyoga.com

These brushed cotton shorts are ideal for working from home days during the summer.

Price: £120

www.aloyoga.com

Ideal for badminton, squash and tennis, Alo Yoga's Showcase dress could also do double duty for

Price: £90

www.aloyoga.com

The Seamless Ribbed Warm Nights Dress serves bodycon magic in ultra-breathable and smoothing

