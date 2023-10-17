If you Love The Viral £650 Acne Studios Bomber, We’ve Found A Similar One For £50

Each season ushers in an array of fashion trends, which appear on the runway, proliferate over the internet and, finally, get the nod of approval of A-listers. And while some might be too outlandish for everyday life, this autumn witnesses a compelling fusion of cool and comfort. Enter the revival of bomber jackets, which are bigger and better than ever! And the one we've set our hearts on is from luxury house Acne Studios.

If you haven’t seen the Acne Studios padded bomber, where have you been? Puffy sleeves, an oversized silhouette and a rich, dark brown hue makes this jacket an instant cool-girl status symbol. While the concept of bomber jackets isn't groundbreaking, Acne Studios breathes new life into the traditional style, playing with proportions and inflating the silhouette.

And who better to champion the new trend than Hailey Bieber? Layered beneath the exaggerated piece, Bieber opts for a loose grey T-shirt paired with baggy white cargos and chunky boots. Accessorising with chunky gold hoop earrings and her signature sunnies, she effortlessly shows how wearable the Acne Studios piece is.

Hailey Bieber in Acne Studios Jacket