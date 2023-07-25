Your Beloved ’90s Cord Necklace Is Back For The Summer

There's been a swathe of 1990s-esqe cord necklaces cropping up all over the internet and with the hashtag #pendantnecklace earning more than 8.4 million views on TikTok, it's safe to say these cute little necklaces are back. Whilst they may conjure up memories of '90s holiday outfits - a pendant necklace was the only jewellery needed to complete your tankini top, pedal pushers and platform sandals outfit - a, dare we say, funky, cord necklace is back again for 2023.

Hilary Duff, 2001 ©Getty

It all began earlier this year when we saw the return of the corsage choker, worn snuggly around the necks of the fashion pack. Cut to the height of summer and the trend has evolved into the a '90s-style pendant necklace hanging proudly on your chest. But don't worry, it's not all peace signs and love hearts - there are plenty of jewellery brands that have given the humble pendant a grown-up upgrade. From giant circle pendant necklaces, to something a little more mermaidcore, ideally in the form of a starfish, whatever pendant you go for is totally up to you, think abstract swirls, sterling silver stars and crafty artisan glass beads.

Independent jewellery label Allyon has designed a collection of grown-up cord pendant necklaces that completely nails the brief with a more sartorial approach to the trend. Fashion's favourite jewellery brand Alighieri's new collection is packed full of cord pendant necklaces, the perfect finishing touch to any summer outfit. In terms of how to wear yours, EmRata's preferred technique is wrapping her cord necklace twice around her neck to create a snug, choker-style fit.

EmRata wearing a cord necklace ©Getty

Our top tip? If you can't find one you love then get creative and try making your own using a length of leather cord and a vintage bead or pendant - simple!

SHOP: The Best Pendant Necklaces

3. ASOS, Mid Length Cord Necklace With Green Flower Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Orelia, Sky Blue Into The Woods Necklace Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Silence And Noise, Heart Cord Necklace Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now