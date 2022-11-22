This Is The Celebs’ Favourite Skincare Brand – And These Are The Products You’ll Swear By

When it comes to our skin, there’s no messing about. Brands that lack transparency around their products are out, and science-backed skincare is in. With a surgeon at its helm and formulas rooted in science, 111Skin was destined to succeed from its origin – and succeed it has.

111Skin was founded by Harley Street surgeon Yannis Alexandrides and his wife Eva Alexandridis, who originally created their NAC Y2™ serum to help heal patients' skin after surgery. The NAC formula was also tested in - wait for it - outer space (!), proving itself by dramatically slowing down the fast-paced ageing process experienced by astronauts. Ever since then, the brand has skyrocketed (pun definitely intended).

The pioneering skincare company quickly garnered a cult-celebrity following, with A-listers including Victoria Beckham and Lady Gaga spotted using 111Skin’s products. VB’s favourite? None other than the £14 Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and brighten under eyes. If Victoria’s timeless youth is anything to go by, we’d saying it’s doing the trick – and then some.

As for Jen An, she’s a long-time fan of the brand’s sheet masks, which she even uses for her pre-red carpet prep. In fact, 111Skin’s masks – including the Sub-Zero De-Puffing mask and the Celestial Black Diamond mask – are so good that it’s not just Jennifer who swears by them. Other notable fans include Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian.

The reason for its incredible success so far is simple: 111Skin's clinical products offer dramatic, tangible results, closely mimicking the results of Harley Street treatments, minus the needles, invasiveness and steep price tag. The original NAC Y2™ serum is still the brand's number-one best-seller which, when used in conjunction with other hero products, may just change your life.

