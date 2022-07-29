WATCH: Grazia’s Head of Beauty Shares The Products She Can’t Live Without This Summer

As temperatures rise, it's only natural that our make-up routine is getting more minimal - but don't, for a second, think that means any less glamorous. We're reaching for dewier base products, glossier lip tints, and even more bronzed bronzers to match our hard-earned tan. And let's not forget the SPF50 that precedes every single step.

WATCH: Joely, Grazia Head of Beauty's Summer Make-up Tutorial

Joely Walker, Grazia's Head of Beauty comes bearing a wealth of beauty knowledge, sharing with us her very own summer make-up routine for that perfect dewy look that also seems effortless. Using products including Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation for the perfect base and Fenty Skin's Cherry Treat Lip Oil for a glass lip, Joely nails the 'clean-girl' aesthetic that has occupied space on our Instagram and TikTok feeds all summer long.