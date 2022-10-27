WATCH: Grazia’s Head Of Beauty Reveals Her New Season Make-Up Essentials

As this year's good weather becomes a distant memory, the leaves turn brown and that back-to-school feeling starts to set in, our thoughts turn to a make-up reshuffle. Just as we begin to swap out our tees for turtlenecks, and sunnies for umbrellas, our make-up bags sit there begging for a change up too. Whether you habitually revert back to a soft smoky eye ahead of spiced latte season, make a grab for statement lip colours to boost your mood as the evenings draw in, or have a craving for an all-out overhaul, there's never been a better time to look into this season's offering of brand new beauty launches.