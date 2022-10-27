WATCH: Grazia’s Head Of Beauty Reveals Her New Season Make-Up Essentials

As this year's good weather becomes a distant memory, the leaves turn brown and that back-to-school feeling starts to set in, our thoughts turn to a make-up reshuffle. Just as we begin to swap out our tees for turtlenecks, and sunnies for umbrellas, our make-up bags sit there begging for a change up too. Whether you habitually revert back to a soft smoky eye ahead of spiced latte season, make a grab for statement lip colours to boost your mood as the evenings draw in, or have a craving for an all-out overhaul, there's never been a better time to look into this season's offering of brand new beauty launches.
Watch: Grazia's Head Of Beauty, Joely Walker's, New Season Make-Up Reveal
Joely Walker, Grazia's Head of Beauty, is no stranger to switching up her make-up mainstays, and has her finger firmly on the pulse of new-gen make-up tech, reformulated classics and brand new launches. Who better, then, to guide us through the often overwhelming process of shopping for make-up newness?
For the inside track on what's new in beauty watch Joely's video - a live shopping experience - above. Up for a beauty spree? It just so happens that you can buy every product Joely mentions as you watch.