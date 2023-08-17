13 Of The Best Mascara’s Tried And Tested 2023

Land on a mascara that works for you, and you’ll likely apply it every day. But alas, finding the best mascara is not always an easy feat. From the shape of the wand to the size of the bristles, there are myriad mascara options – all promising seriously impressive results. If Grazia's beauty team has learnt anything over years of testing, it’s that no two mascaras are the same.

Some make a play for fully loaded lashes, while others opt for a subtle ‘your lashes but better' approach. Whatever your mascara M.O there's a buy out there for you.

Best Mascaras For Lengthening Lashes

If you know what you want from your mascara, make a beeline for this article, which offers up a selection of the best lengthening mascaras.. Finding a product that adds sufficient length and definition can prove tough, but fear not: these brands have stepped up to the long lash mark.

Best Mascaras For Sensitive Eyes

If you suffer from sensitive eyes, you might need a mascara that is gentle. Anyone who has hayfever, watery eyes, or simply wears contact lenses might benefit from using a mascara designed for especially for eyes that are prone to irritation.

Formulated with non-irritating ingredients, these mascaras are hypoallergenic.

Best Waterproof Mascaras

Whether you’re hitting the swimming pool, sunbathing or working out, there are plenty of occasions that make waterproof mascara a must.

Best Volumising Mascaras

Fan of the doe-eyed look popularised by Twiggy in the 1960s? To achieve it, you'll need a heavy-duty volumising mascaras, one that can extend and curl your lashes at the same time as plumping them. To avoid clumps or flakes you need to ensure that your mascara formula makes the grade.

Best Drugstore Mascaras

Contrary to popular belief the most expensive mascaras aren't necessarily the best ones. There are shelves of top quality drugstore mascaras out there that tick the boxes and are likely to leave you with change from £10 note too.

The Best Mascaras To Buy: Our Shortlist

Best overall mascara: Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara

Best lengthening mascara: benefit they're real lengthening mascara

Best volumising mascara: Too faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Best mascara for sensitive eyes: Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara

Best waterproof mascara: Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Volumising Mascara

Best budget-friendly mascara: Morphe Make it Big Volumising Mascara

Scroll down to read up on and shop Grazia's all time favourite mascaras:

Shop: Grazia's All Time Best Mascaras 2023

1. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Price: £ 21.20 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Maybelline holds weight in the mascara game. This a great lengthening mascara, enriched with ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Mascara brush bends to volumise and extend every last lash

2. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara Price: £ 25 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description The brush on this mascara from Charlotte Tilbury is a unique one: small, comb-like bristles, and a ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Keratin-boosted, lash-thickening formula

Carnauba and microcrystalline waxes

3. NARS Cosmetics Climax Mascara Price: £ 21.20 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Housed in a fiery red bottle, this mascara is built to create volume. Pros & Cons Pros Lash Moisture Complex to condition and care for lashes

4. Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara Price: £ 25 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description This mascara is a brilliant all rounder. The smooth gel texture means the mascara glides ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 24 hours of wear

360 micro-bristles that curl even the smallest of hairs

5. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Price: £ 22.50 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description A volumising mascara enriched with film-forming polymers to lock lashes in place. This one is inky ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Peptides

Boosted with acacia Senegal tree extract to enhance lift

6. benefit They're Real Lengthening Mascara Price: £ 23.30 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description A best-selling formula, that combines lift, volume and curl. Pros & Cons Pros Long lasting

Domed-tip brush is specially designed with staggered bristles

7. Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara Price: £ 30 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description Not tried a tubing mascara? Let this be your first foray. They create - you guessed it - tiny ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Clump-free and infused with moisturising panthenol

8. Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Volumising Mascara Price: £ 21 www.spacenk.com Buy now Description This ultra-black mascara works to curl, volumise and lengthen lashes minus the annoying clumping. Pros & Cons Pros Castor oil, to soften, nourish and condition lashes

Waterproof

Two bristle lengths

9. Morphe Make It Big Volumising Mascara Price: £ 10 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description The large, chunky brush deposits just the right amount of pigment on to each lash to add volume ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Ophthalmologist tested

Safe for contact lens wearers

10. Beauty Pie Wrap Star Tubing Mascara Price: £ 25 www.beautypie.com Buy now Description The Absolutube™ technology coats every lash in a smooth, glossy polymer tube for dramatic length ... read more Pros & Cons Pros No smudge

No flakes

11. Clinique High Impact Mascara Price: £ 24 www.boots.com Buy now Description All Clinique mascaras are hypoallergenic, this one is our top pick for sensitive eyes. Pros & Cons Pros Hypoallergenic

12. RevitaLash Double-ended Volume Set Price: £ 35 www.revitalash.co.uk Buy now Description A double-duty, double-ended product complete with primer made to prep lashes and enhance volume. Pros & Cons Pros 2 in 1 lash primer and mascara

Biotin & Soft Flex Polymers

Dermatologist Reviewed

Hypoallergenic