  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping Videos

13 Of The Best Mascara’s Tried And Tested 2023

Whether you're looking for extra length or a volume boost, these mascaras - old and new - are the ones to try

Best Mascaras
by Renee Washington |
Posted
1
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara 
2
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara
3
NARS Cosmetics Climax Mascara
4
Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara 
5
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
6
benefit They're Real Lengthening Mascara
7
Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara
8
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Volumising Mascara
9
Morphe Make It Big Volumising Mascara
10
Beauty Pie Wrap Star Tubing Mascara
11
Clinique High Impact Mascara
12
RevitaLash Double-ended Volume Set
13
Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara

Land on a mascara that works for you, and you’ll likely apply it every day. But alas, finding the best mascara is not always an easy feat. From the shape of the wand to the size of the bristles, there are myriad mascara options – all promising seriously impressive results. If Grazia's beauty team has learnt anything over years of testing, it’s that no two mascaras are the same.

BUTTON

Some make a play for fully loaded lashes, while others opt for a subtle ‘your lashes but better' approach. Whatever your mascara M.O there's a buy out there for you.

Best Mascaras For Lengthening Lashes

If you know what you want from your mascara, make a beeline for this article, which offers up a selection of the best lengthening mascaras.. Finding a product that adds sufficient length and definition can prove tough, but fear not: these brands have stepped up to the long lash mark.

Best Mascaras For Sensitive Eyes

If you suffer from sensitive eyes, you might need a mascara that is gentle. Anyone who has hayfever, watery eyes, or simply wears contact lenses might benefit from using a mascara designed for especially for eyes that are prone to irritation.

Formulated with non-irritating ingredients, these mascaras are hypoallergenic.

Best Waterproof Mascaras

Whether you’re hitting the swimming pool, sunbathing or working out, there are plenty of occasions that make waterproof mascara a must.

Best Volumising Mascaras

Fan of the doe-eyed look popularised by Twiggy in the 1960s? To achieve it, you'll need a heavy-duty volumising mascaras, one that can extend and curl your lashes at the same time as plumping them. To avoid clumps or flakes you need to ensure that your mascara formula makes the grade.

Best Drugstore Mascaras

Contrary to popular belief the most expensive mascaras aren't necessarily the best ones. There are shelves of top quality drugstore mascaras out there that tick the boxes and are likely to leave you with change from £10 note too.

The Best Mascaras To Buy: Our Shortlist

Best overall mascara: Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara

Best lengthening mascara: benefit they're real lengthening mascara

Best volumising mascara: Too faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Best mascara for sensitive eyes: Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara

Best waterproof mascara: Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Volumising Mascara

Best budget-friendly mascara: Morphe Make it Big Volumising Mascara

Scroll down to read up on and shop Grazia's all time favourite mascaras:

Shop: Grazia's All Time Best Mascaras 2023

1. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara 

best mascara
Price: £21.20

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Maybelline holds weight in the mascara game. This a great lengthening mascara, enriched with

Pros

  • Mascara brush bends to volumise and extend every last lash
best mascara

2. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara

best mascara
Price: £25

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

The brush on this mascara from Charlotte Tilbury is a unique one: small, comb-like bristles, and a

Pros

  • Keratin-boosted, lash-thickening formula
  • Carnauba and microcrystalline waxes
best mascara

3. NARS Cosmetics Climax Mascara

best mascara
Price: £21.20

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Housed in a fiery red bottle, this mascara is built to create volume.

Pros

  • Lash Moisture Complex to condition and care for lashes
best mascara

4. Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara 

best mascara
Price: £25

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

This mascara is a brilliant all rounder. The smooth gel texture means the mascara glides

Pros

  • 24 hours of wear
  • 360 micro-bristles that curl even the smallest of hairs
best mascara

5. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

best mascara
Price: £22.50

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

A volumising mascara enriched with film-forming polymers to lock lashes in place. This one is inky

Pros

  • Peptides
  • Boosted with acacia Senegal tree extract to enhance lift
best mascara

6. benefit They're Real Lengthening Mascara

best mascara
Price: £23.30

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

A best-selling formula, that combines lift, volume and curl.

Pros

  • Long lasting
  • Domed-tip brush is specially designed with staggered bristles
best mascara

7. Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara

best mascara
Price: £30

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Not tried a tubing mascara? Let this be your first foray. They create - you guessed it - tiny

Pros

  • Clump-free and infused with moisturising panthenol
best mascara

8. Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Volumising Mascara

best mascara
Price: £21

www.spacenk.com

Description

This ultra-black mascara works to curl, volumise and lengthen lashes minus the annoying clumping.

Pros

  • Castor oil, to soften, nourish and condition lashes
  • Waterproof
  • Two bristle lengths
best mascara

9. Morphe Make It Big Volumising Mascara

best mascara
Price: £10

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

The large, chunky brush deposits just the right amount of pigment on to each lash to add volume

Pros

  • Ophthalmologist tested
  • Safe for contact lens wearers
best mascara

10. Beauty Pie Wrap Star Tubing Mascara

best mascara
Price: £25

www.beautypie.com

Description

The Absolutube™ technology coats every lash in a smooth, glossy polymer tube for dramatic length

Pros

  • No smudge
  • No flakes
best mascara

11. Clinique High Impact Mascara

best mascaras
Price: £24

www.boots.com

Description

All Clinique mascaras are hypoallergenic, this one is our top pick for sensitive eyes.

Pros

  • Hypoallergenic
best mascaras

12. RevitaLash Double-ended Volume Set

best mascara
Price: £35

www.revitalash.co.uk

Description

A double-duty, double-ended product complete with primer made to prep lashes and enhance volume.

Pros

  • 2 in 1 lash primer and mascara
  • Biotin & Soft Flex Polymers
  • Dermatologist Reviewed
  • Hypoallergenic
best mascara

13. Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara

best mascara
Price: £29

victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Description

There is so much to love about this luxe mascara, from the small, curved wand that lifts and

Pros

  • Safe for Contact Lens Wearers
  • Hypoallergenic
best mascara

READ MORE: 8 Of The Best Bargain Liquid Eyeliners That Live Up To Their Best-Selling Luxury Counterparts

READ MORE: The Best Mascaras Specifically Formulated For Sensitive Eyes

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us