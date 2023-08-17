13 Of The Best Mascara’s Tried And Tested 2023

Land on a mascara that works for you, and you’ll likely apply it every day. But alas, finding the best mascara is not always an easy feat. From the shape of the wand to the size of the bristles, there are myriad mascara options – all promising seriously impressive results. If Grazia's beauty team has learnt anything over years of testing, it’s that no two mascaras are the same.
Some make a play for fully loaded lashes, while others opt for a subtle ‘your lashes but better' approach. Whatever your mascara M.O there's a buy out there for you.
Best Mascaras For Lengthening Lashes
If you know what you want from your mascara, make a beeline for this article, which offers up a selection of the best lengthening mascaras.. Finding a product that adds sufficient length and definition can prove tough, but fear not: these brands have stepped up to the long lash mark.
Best Mascaras For Sensitive Eyes
If you suffer from sensitive eyes, you might need a mascara that is gentle. Anyone who has hayfever, watery eyes, or simply wears contact lenses might benefit from using a mascara designed for especially for eyes that are prone to irritation.
Formulated with non-irritating ingredients, these mascaras are hypoallergenic.
Best Waterproof Mascaras
Whether you’re hitting the swimming pool, sunbathing or working out, there are plenty of occasions that make waterproof mascara a must.
Best Volumising Mascaras
Fan of the doe-eyed look popularised by Twiggy in the 1960s? To achieve it, you'll need a heavy-duty volumising mascaras, one that can extend and curl your lashes at the same time as plumping them. To avoid clumps or flakes you need to ensure that your mascara formula makes the grade.
Best Drugstore Mascaras
Contrary to popular belief the most expensive mascaras aren't necessarily the best ones. There are shelves of top quality drugstore mascaras out there that tick the boxes and are likely to leave you with change from £10 note too.
The Best Mascaras To Buy: Our Shortlist
Best overall mascara: Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara
Best lengthening mascara: benefit they're real lengthening mascara
Best volumising mascara: Too faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Best mascara for sensitive eyes: Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara
Best waterproof mascara: Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Volumising Mascara
Best budget-friendly mascara: Morphe Make it Big Volumising Mascara
Scroll down to read up on and shop Grazia's all time favourite mascaras:
Shop: Grazia's All Time Best Mascaras 2023
Description
Maybelline holds weight in the mascara game. This a great lengthening mascara, enriched with
Pros
- Mascara brush bends to volumise and extend every last lash
Description
The brush on this mascara from Charlotte Tilbury is a unique one: small, comb-like bristles, and a
Pros
- Keratin-boosted, lash-thickening formula
- Carnauba and microcrystalline waxes
Description
Housed in a fiery red bottle, this mascara is built to create volume.
Pros
- Lash Moisture Complex to condition and care for lashes
Description
This mascara is a brilliant all rounder. The smooth gel texture means the mascara glides
Pros
- 24 hours of wear
- 360 micro-bristles that curl even the smallest of hairs
Description
A volumising mascara enriched with film-forming polymers to lock lashes in place. This one is inky
Pros
- Peptides
- Boosted with acacia Senegal tree extract to enhance lift
Description
A best-selling formula, that combines lift, volume and curl.
Pros
- Long lasting
- Domed-tip brush is specially designed with staggered bristles
Description
Not tried a tubing mascara? Let this be your first foray. They create - you guessed it - tiny
Pros
- Clump-free and infused with moisturising panthenol
Description
This ultra-black mascara works to curl, volumise and lengthen lashes minus the annoying clumping.
Pros
- Castor oil, to soften, nourish and condition lashes
- Waterproof
- Two bristle lengths
Description
The large, chunky brush deposits just the right amount of pigment on to each lash to add volume
Pros
- Ophthalmologist tested
- Safe for contact lens wearers
Description
The Absolutube™ technology coats every lash in a smooth, glossy polymer tube for dramatic length
Pros
- No smudge
- No flakes
Description
All Clinique mascaras are hypoallergenic, this one is our top pick for sensitive eyes.
Pros
- Hypoallergenic
Description
A double-duty, double-ended product complete with primer made to prep lashes and enhance volume.
Pros
- 2 in 1 lash primer and mascara
- Biotin & Soft Flex Polymers
- Dermatologist Reviewed
- Hypoallergenic
Description
There is so much to love about this luxe mascara, from the small, curved wand that lifts and
Pros
- Safe for Contact Lens Wearers
- Hypoallergenic
