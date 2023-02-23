Put Your Coffee Down Because White Outfits Are A Spring Staple

We don't know about you, but we're ready to fully embrace the joys of spring – with leaving the house with just a jacket being one of the main ones. And when it comes to our outfit ideas, you'll bet we'll be wearing every print, colour and spring/summer trend 2023 has to offer. If you want to make sure you never fail this season, though, just wear white. Like florals for spring, it never fails to impress and this year it's looking better than ever.

If you're clumsy with a morning coffee or an evening wine then you'll have to be careful, as the way to wear white is pretty much top-to-toe. There's something about an all white look that never fails to impress – need further proof? We've rounded up seven of the best white outfits you'll no doubt want to screenshot to recreate later.

Wear A Sleek Trouser Suit

©Getty

The power of the trouser suit knows no bounds. For the office with heels, off-duty with trainers and a T-shirt, or worn as separates – it's so versatile. While white tailoring may be scary, Jourdan Dunn proves how it never fails to look effortlessly polished.

Add Colourful Details

©Getty

Make like this street-styler and opt for white items of clothing with colourful accents. You can also lift the look with fun, look-at-me accessories.

Try Out An Oversized Blazer

©Getty

An oversized blazer will work hard in your wardrobe, but white is often overlooked. We love how this show-goer has teamed an off-white style with a white tee and mini skirt. And yes, yes, yes to white socks worn with loafers or brogues.

Add A Bomber Jacket Over A White Outfit

©Getty

As one of the key spring jacket styles, you'll be seeing bombers a lot this year. Layer it over a white summery skirt or dress and see how it gives a simple look that slight edge that feels perfect for a going-out outfit.

Never Underestimate A White Vest

©Getty

If you don't own a white vest top yet, get one immediately. Whether you wear it with a tonal two-piece (as seen above) or with a skirt, jeans or even laid-back shorts, you'll wear it on repeat all season. How chic would this outfit look on holiday? (Also, we told you the skirt-over-trousers look is back!)

Go For White Denim

©Getty

It's time to have fun with denim this year – while we've already told you about the printed jeans everyone has been wearing, we've left room to talk about white. Classic, timeless and wearable, it's the easy way to take denim into spring territory - and the neck scarf makes it an even cuter outfit.

Add In Matchy-Matchy Accessories

©Getty