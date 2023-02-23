9 Leather Skirt Outfits To Help You Nail Transitional Dressing

If you're in need of some outfit ideas, it's time to consider the leather skirt. Whilst we'll always have a soft spot for a long denim skirt, there is something to be said for the leather option. Tougher then its denim counterpart, the leather skirt has the knack of looking cool whilst remaining effortlessly chic, easily changing from dressed up or dressed down depending on where you're heading. The final bonus - no ironing required.

1 . Leather Midi Skirt & Crisp White Shirt

Emilie Joseph ©Getty

Smarten up tough leather with a white cotton shirt - the perfect way to make leather office-friendly.

2 . Try Snake Print

London Fashion Week ©Getty

Forget plain and take on animal print. For 2023, pastel shades of snake print leather give a real 00s vibe, ideal for the season ahead. Keep the length below the knee to stay chic.

3 . Go Tonal

Ellie Delphine ©Getty

Make an impact and pick a shade to wear top to toe, accessories included.

4 . Time For A Two-Piece

Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

A matching set makes the easiest ready-made outfit. A classic pair of trainers will keep you from looking twee.

5 . Try A Micro Mini

Eva Apio ©Getty

Dare to go shorter and try a teeny-tiny micro mini, keep any chills at bay with a pair of knee high boots.

6 . Pretty In Pastels

Emili Sindlev ©Getty

Leather can be super sweet, too. Try pastel pinks in different textures for a summer ready ensemble.

7 . Upgrade Your Puffer

Copenhagen Fashion Week

Puffer coats aren't just for chilly days, wear yours with a midi skirt and stomper boots for a stylish-but-practical outfit.

8 . Swap Black For Brown

Sara Sampaio ©Getty

Swap classic black leather skirts and jackets for a warm shade of conker brown, a grown up take on leather.

9 . Match Your Biker To Your Mini

Mara Lafontan ©Getty