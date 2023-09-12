What To Wear To An Indian Wedding: Your Ultimate Guide To Be The Best Dressed Guest

It's more common than ever for someone I know to ask for my advice on what to wear to an Indian or South Asian wedding. Whether it's a celebration taking place here in the UK or abroad, knowing exactly how to approach a daunting dress code can be fairly nerve-wracking. It can also be incredibly fun, however, thanks to a wealth of beautiful clothes on offer – if you know where to look. So, rather than worrying about your outfits and whether they're appropriate for specific events, consider this your ultimate guide to what to wear to be the best dressed guest.

How To Choose Your Outfits For An Indian Or South Asian Wedding

You can expect to attend a few events including a henna party known as the ‘mehndi’, the actual traditional wedding ceremony where religious rituals take place and then a post-wedding celebration. South Asian weddings are known for their extravagance and vibrant hues and, as a guest, you'll get to immerse yourself in a culture full of glamorous outfits, grand locations and delicacies that can leave a lasting impression on anyone. Oh, and no South Asian wedding is complete without a foot-tapping, booty-shaking Bhangra dance and a Bollywood playlist.

Priyanka Chopra attending a wedding in 2019 in Mumbai

Deciding what to wear to such events can be both an exhilarating and daunting task but one thing’s for sure, there is no such thing as too much colour. It’s also important to understand that the dress code does not come equipped with a rule book so don't feel too constrained by it.

You can choose to wear a traditional sari, which can be a good option for the actual wedding ceremony. This also allows you lots of choice, as there are now so many different styles to choose from. If you need some inspiration, some of Priyanka Chopra's red carpet looks are where you should start. One tip is to find a tailor who can stitch the pleats in place for you beforehand – this will save you a lot of time and effort when it comes to getting dressed. A shalwar kameez (tunic and trousers) or a lehenga (full length skirt and top) are also great choices. You could also opt for a beautiful full-length embroidered dress which would be ideal for an after-wedding party. My personal favourite are ‘sharara’ trousers which have an impressive and elegant flare, falling loosely around the legs and typically worn with a fitted tunic.

Which Colours Should You Choose?

When it comes to colour, less is really just less at a South Asian wedding. This is the time to be as expressive as you like – you can expect to see a riot of colour from all the other guests, so you won't look at all out of place in something bold and bright. But if you do want to keep it more muted, you can find some beautiful pieces in ivory and gold.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in a beautiful yellow ensemble

The only colour to avoid is red on the actual wedding day – many South Asian brides traditionally wear the colour to symbolise new beginnings, passion and prosperity.

Where To Find The Best Outfits For An Indian Or South Asian Wedding

Luckily, today there are so many options including shopping directly online with top fashion designers like Hussain Rehar, Sabyasachi, Abu Jani, Kamiar Rokni and many more who can ship within weeks. Since South Asian outfits can often be expensive due to the unique designs and intricate embroidery, rental platforms seem like the perfect solution – By Rotation and MyWardrobeHQ have some particularly good options.

If you live in a community where there is an unspoken cultural pressure to wear an outfit no more than once (I know) then you can visit local Asian boutiques like Aashni + Co and House of Faiza who stock a range of the latest designs. Areas such as Southall in London and Wilmslow Road in Manchester also have an array of boutiques with endless choices. Hussain Rehar, one of my favourite Pakistani fashion designers known for his genius mix of old school charm and contemporary appeal says: 'South Asian weddings seem to have it all and you can’t go wrong with vibrant colour palettes and traditional cuts including high waisted lehengas with cholis layered with long embellished dupattas.'

Hussain Rehar

On the high street, ASOS has some brilliant options that are more affordable, including amazing sequin gowns and embroidered lehengas. And if you don't want to wear something quite so traditional, there are some great options in appropriate colours that wouldn't look out of place.

