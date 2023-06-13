  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Outfit Ideas

Why Grunge Will Never Be Out Of (Or Officially In) Style

It refuses to change for anyone. How apt.

grunge outfits
by Julia Harvey |
Posted

Coined way back in the heady days of the late 1980s and synonymous with gritty guitar music, the grunge scene is nothing new. Ever since Pearl Jam and Nirvana took to the stage in all their ripped denim and battered leather jacket glory, fashion's had love affair with grunge. It's the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic, all nonchalance and effortlessness (which often requires significant effort) making it the perfect outfit idea.

When Indie sleaze popped up on TikTok, we were poised for the official grunge-girl renaissance. Bring back the days of ripped tights, messy hair and smudgy eyeliner - we're ready and waiting! The truth is, grunge obviously never went out of fashion. It continued to rumble on in the background, eschewing fashion trends and refusing to change for anyone - how apt.

coach grunge outfits
Coach spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

Cut to 2023, and grunge is once again hitting the big time. Coach's spring/summer '23 collection, all oversized knits and undone trainers, brought grunge to the runways. Next up was Bottega Veneta, where a flannel shirt and nappa leather 'jeans' were quite the high-fashion take - of course worn by none other than Kate Moss in a match made in grunge-y heaven.

Kate Moss bottega veneta grunge outfits
Kate Moss for Bottega Veneta spring/summer '23 ©Getty

With our never-ending obsession with anything nostalgic, it comes as no surprise that searches for grunge outfits are on the rise. Whatever you wear it's all down to the attitude, so gather all the flannel shirts you can find, it's time to embrace grunge all over again.

Gallery

SEE: Grunge Outfit Inspiration

Zoe Kravitz grunge outfits
1 of 5
CREDIT: Getty

grunge outfits
2 of 5
CREDIT: Getty

Skunk Anansie grunge outfits
3 of 5
CREDIT: Getty

grunge outfits Pixie Geldof and Alice Dellal
4 of 5
CREDIT: Getty

courtney love grunge outfits
5 of 5
CREDIT: Getty

SHOP: The Best Grunge Buys

1. Monki, Black Fishnet Tights

Monki, Black Fishnet Tights

Buy now

Description

A pair of black fishnet tights, styled with classic Dr Martens, is as grunge as it gets.

Monki, Black Fishnet Tights
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Chopova Lowena, Atomic Double-Layered Organic-Cotton Skirt

Chopova Lowena, Atomic Double-Layered Organic-Cotton Skirt

Buy now

Description

Chopova Lowena's house signature - its safely-pinned, pleated skirt - is the fashion editor way to

Chopova Lowena, Atomic Double-Layered Organic-Cotton Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Bella Freud, Intarsia Wool Sweater

Bella Freud, Intarsia Wool Sweater

Buy now

Description

Bella Freud's slogan knits and tees are a chic take on the grunge aesthetic.

Bella Freud, Intarsia Wool Sweater
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Dr Martens, Ricki Nappa Lux Leather 3-Strap Platform Sandals

Dr Martens, Ricki Nappa Lux Leather 3-Strap Platform Sandals

Buy now

Description

If you've already got the boots, why not try the three-strap sandals? Top tip, be sure to carry

Dr Martens, Ricki Nappa Lux Leather 3-Strap Platform Sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Good American, Knee-Length Denim Shorts

Good American, Knee-Length Denim Shorts

Buy now

Description

For a grunge twist on denim cut-offs, try a knee-length pair like these from Good American.

Good American, Knee-Length Denim Shorts
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Anine Bing, Wes Tee Painted Muse

Anine Bing, Wes Tee Painted Muse

Buy now

Description

Anine Bing's tees have a lived-in feel that is great for grunge.

Anine Bing, Wes Tee Painted Muse
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. With Nothing Underneath, The Classic Brushed Shirt Navy Plaid

With Nothing Underneath, The Classic Brushed Shirt Navy Plaid

Buy now

Description

A plaid shirt is a wardrobe cornerstone when it comes to grunge.

With Nothing Underneath, The Classic Brushed Shirt Navy Plaid
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Maria Black, Hot Lips 10 Huggie

Maria Black, Hot Lips 10 Huggie

Buy now

Description

An ear party is essential if you're going to attempt grunge.

Maria Black, Hot Lips 10 Huggie
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Ganni, White Wide Welt Buckle Ballerina

Ganni, White Wide Welt Buckle Ballerina

Buy now

Description

These studded ballerinas are a grungy take on the trend.

Ganni, White Wide Welt Buckle Ballerina
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us