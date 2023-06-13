Why Grunge Will Never Be Out Of (Or Officially In) Style

Coined way back in the heady days of the late 1980s and synonymous with gritty guitar music, the grunge scene is nothing new. Ever since Pearl Jam and Nirvana took to the stage in all their ripped denim and battered leather jacket glory, fashion's had love affair with grunge. It's the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic, all nonchalance and effortlessness (which often requires significant effort) making it the perfect outfit idea.
When Indie sleaze popped up on TikTok, we were poised for the official grunge-girl renaissance. Bring back the days of ripped tights, messy hair and smudgy eyeliner - we're ready and waiting! The truth is, grunge obviously never went out of fashion. It continued to rumble on in the background, eschewing fashion trends and refusing to change for anyone - how apt.
Cut to 2023, and grunge is once again hitting the big time. Coach's spring/summer '23 collection, all oversized knits and undone trainers, brought grunge to the runways. Next up was Bottega Veneta, where a flannel shirt and nappa leather 'jeans' were quite the high-fashion take - of course worn by none other than Kate Moss in a match made in grunge-y heaven.
With our never-ending obsession with anything nostalgic, it comes as no surprise that searches for grunge outfits are on the rise. Whatever you wear it's all down to the attitude, so gather all the flannel shirts you can find, it's time to embrace grunge all over again.
SEE: Grunge Outfit Inspiration
SHOP: The Best Grunge Buys
1. Monki, Black Fishnet Tights
A pair of black fishnet tights, styled with classic Dr Martens, is as grunge as it gets.
2. Chopova Lowena, Atomic Double-Layered Organic-Cotton Skirt
Chopova Lowena's house signature - its safely-pinned, pleated skirt - is the fashion editor way to
3. Bella Freud, Intarsia Wool Sweater
Bella Freud's slogan knits and tees are a chic take on the grunge aesthetic.
4. Dr Martens, Ricki Nappa Lux Leather 3-Strap Platform Sandals
If you've already got the boots, why not try the three-strap sandals? Top tip, be sure to carry
5. Good American, Knee-Length Denim Shorts
For a grunge twist on denim cut-offs, try a knee-length pair like these from Good American.
6. Anine Bing, Wes Tee Painted Muse
Anine Bing's tees have a lived-in feel that is great for grunge.
8. Maria Black, Hot Lips 10 Huggie
An ear party is essential if you're going to attempt grunge.