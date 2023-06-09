Looking For Holiday Wardrobe Inspiration? These Are The Only Brands You Need To Know

Summer can be a daunting prospect, sartorially speaking. The idea of shedding layers and considering swimwear is not always easy, so the trick is to find the brands making the very best pieces you'll want to wear again and again. With so much choice, however, it's not always a straightforward task. Thankfully, there is one event which curates some of the very best swim and resort wear under one roof, making our lives infinitely easier.

WHITE RESORT is the new format presented by WHITE Milano dedicated to finding the best of the best when it comes to summer wardrobes. Held in Italy four times a year, WHITE is a comprehensive edit of designers and brands, connecting them to new markets via buyers and members of the international press. It even has the patronage of the City Council of Milan, cementing its status as a highly significant event in the fashion calendar.

Pearl & Caviar

WHITE has been running for 20 years, exhibiting the most exquisite Italian craftsmanship and highlighting some of the most important trends. There's a slightly new format this year, which will focus on resort and beach wear due to the fact that in 2022, these categories generated a whopping €123 million of exports – up 60% compared to 2019, as explained by Matteo Zoppas, president of the Italian Trade Agency.

This June, WHITE RESORT will kick off on Sunday, June 18, running for three days until June 20. It coincides with Milan's Men's Fashion Week and is located in Milan's famous Tortona Fashion District.

Paramidonna

While the event is dedicated to beachwear generally, it's also an opportunity for smaller labels to be noticed. As Barbara Mazzali, Councillor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing, Fashion and Major Events of Regione Lombardia says: 'So many small Made in Italy fashion companies in Lombardy today struggle to get noticed, too often overshadowed by international chains of fast fashion, which crowd the city center and the e-commerce that directs users through algorithms.'

As for the brands themselves, there is a huge variety on offer. There's Carlotha Ray, a luxury label that makes super-chic flip flops in Italy; Paramidonna, a contemporary Bulgarian brand specialising in cool swimwear and glamorous beachwear and Britain's own Oceanus, founded by Hannah Attalah.

Oceanus

Heavily influenced by the ostentatious glamour of the 1980s, Attalah's Oceanus boasts some of the most show-stopping swimwear and now ready-to-wear you've seen. Think embellishments galore and bold colours. No wonder the brand already has a legion of celebrity fans, including Rita Ora and Poppy Delevingne. This year, it's the special guest brand for the first edition of WHITE RESORT's new format, proving that the event champions young, upcoming designers and gives them a global platform.

NEMA

If you're heading off on holiday soon or simply want to diversify your summer wardrobe to include a more interesting line-up of brands and designers, WHITE RESORT is a great place to start. Discover brands like Pearl & Caviar, a Greek label which makes some of the most beautiful dresses and separates, as well as more established names like Reina Olga, one of the celebs' favourite swimwear labels. There's also NEMA, another Greek brand that is filled with timeless pieces you'll reach for time and time again.

Summer has never looked so good.