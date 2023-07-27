Welded Bracelets Are More Popular Than Ever: Here’s What You Need To Know (And Where To Get One)

If you've ever misplaced a favourite piece of jewellery, you might be interested to know about the welded bracelets trend (otherwise known as permanent jewellery) which rose to fame through TikTok. It was really started by Italian label Atelier VM back in 2014 but is now a fully fledged trend, with the tag for welded bracelets amassing over 2 billion views across the world. Here in the UK, Astrid & Miyu's welded bracelets have become a smash hit.

But just what does this unexpected trend entail? And where can you find the best welded bracelets? Here's your quick, ultimate guide to ensure you know exactly what to expect.

What is welded jewellery?

Welded jewellery consists of silver and gold chains which are fastened onto your body in-store, meaning they're one continuous chain that cannot be taken off and don't have a clasp. Ideal for the forgetful among us or a great idea for a meaningful present. A lot of people even go with a friend and get matching welded bracelets.

Can welded bracelets be removed?

While they're designed to be worn forever and applied using laser welding, you can remove welded bracelets, necklaces or anklets simply by cutting them with scissors.

Is welded jewellery sustainable?

As welded jewellery is made especially for you (the chain is cut according to how much you need), there is much less waste involved than with other forms of jewellery production.

Can I find welded bracelets near me?

While some of the most popular videos on TikTok feature New York-based brand Catbird (loved by celebrities including Meghan Markle, Kate Bosworth and Emma Watson), there are a few options of brands who provide welding services in the UK.

In London, The Alkemistry offers welded necklaces, anklets, bracelets and even rings, all of which are welded to you in-store with £5 from every sale going to Women for Women. To book an appointment, you pay a £25 deposit, which then goes towards the price of your welded jewellery. Prices start at £145.

At the iconic Liberty department store in London, you can find Atelier VM jewellery. If you want to buy some welded jewellery for a friend, you can even purchase gift vouchers online and exchange them at the Liberty London counter.

Astrid & Miyu welded bracelets, meanwhile, have become some of the best-sellers and are available at a number of locations across London. All you need to do is visit the brand's website to make an appointment.

Outside of London, Shiny Bomb offers bracelet welding appointments at its studio in Woking.

