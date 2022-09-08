  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

Jodie Turner-Smith Just Wore One Of The Best Outfits Of The Venice Film Festival

We're already feeling underdressed...

Jodie Turner-Smith Venice Film Festival
by Julia Harvey |
Posted on

At Venice Film Festival, the outfits don't start and finish just on the red carpet, no no. From the moment the stars step off the plane to arriving by boat to the venue, the celebrities always bring the glamour.

Taking place right up until September 10, stars of the silver screen have been holding court in Venice, bringing a host of impeccable red carpet outfits along with them. The fashion 'moments' have flooded in thick and fast. Timothée Chalamet wearing a ruby red halter top from Haider Ackermann. Florence Pugh pairing a spangled gown (Valentine Haute Couture) with a septum piercing. Tilda Swinton wearing a column of sequins with canary yellow hair. Jodie Turner-Smith, who has packed several showstoppingly brilliant outfits, including last night's corset top and rainbow skirt by Christoper John Rogers. This is fashion with a capital F, people.

Earlier in the festival, Tessa Thompson stole the limelight in archive 2009 Armani and Pomellato jewels for the festival's opening ceremony. Later, she matched the carpet (in the best way possible) wearing an extravagant scarlet gown that framed her face and fanned out into an enormous train by Elie Saab Couture.

"Bardo" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival

We can't not mention the more casual, but equally stylish, daytime looks. Cate Blanchett nailed sartorial nonchalance with her arrival outfit; fitted leather trousers, a plain white tee and a perfectly oversized chocolate brown blazer. A far cry from the incredible black velvet jumpsuit she wore the previous evening from Schiaparelli, which, true to the brand, brought an element of surrealism to the outfit in the form of a corset filled with fresh flowers.

79th Venice International Film Festival

Carry on scrolling below to see the best Venice Film Festival outfits so far...

Gallery

SEE: The Best Venice Film Festival 2022 Outfits So Far...

Jodie Turner-Smith Venice Film Festival
1 of 33

One of our favourite outfits of the festival has to be this corset top and maxi skirt combo by Christopher John Rogers. Accessorising with a choker, Jodie Turner-Smith knocked it out of the park as per usual.

venice film festival outfits 2022 florence pugh
2 of 33

Florence Pugh wears Valentino Haute Couture to attend the screening of Don't Worry Darling, complete with feathered stilettos.

venice film festival outfits 2022 harry styles
3 of 33

Harry Styles wears another Gucci ensemble for the premier of Don't Worry Darling.

venice film festival outfits 2022 olivia wilde
4 of 33

Director Olivia Wilde shines in an embellished canary yellow feather trim gown for the Don't Worry Darling premier.

venice film festival outfits 2022 gemma chan
5 of 33

Gemma Chan steps out in stunning floor length Louis Vuitton sequins for the occasion.

venice film festival outfits 2022 sydney chandler
6 of 33

Sydney Chandler wear Saint Laurent to walk the red carpet.

best venice film festival outfits 2022 chris pine
7 of 33

Chris Pine attends the Don't Worry Darling premier in the perfect chocolate brown blazer.

venice film festival outfits 2022 harry styles
8 of 33

Harry Styles looks every inch the style icon in full Gucci arriving at Venice Film Festival for the photocall of Don't Worry Darling.

venice film festival outfits 2022 thimothée chalamet
9 of 33

Arguably the best red carpet moment, Timothée Chalamet wears a backless red halter-neck top and matching trousers designed by Haider Ackermann to attend the Bones and All red carpet.

venice film festival outfits 2022 chloe sevigny
10 of 33

Chloë Sevigny wearing a draped Gucci gown and Bulgari jewellery to attend the the Bones and All premiere.

venice film festival outfits 2022 gemma chan
11 of 33

Attending the Don't Worry Darling photocall, Gemma Chan wears embellished top and gold trousers from the Louis Vuitton Resort 2023 collection.

venice film festival outfits 2022 penélope cruz
12 of 33

Penélope Cruz walks the L'Immensità red carpet in a pink and black floor length lace gown.

venice film festival outfits 2022 laura harrier
13 of 33

Laura Harrier glows in Saint Laurent to attend The Whale red carpet at the 79th International Venice Film Festival.

venice film festival outfits 2022 tessa thompson
14 of 33

Tessa Thompson steals the limelight in neon green Christopher John Rogers gown and Piers Atkinson veil.

venice film festival outfits 2022 taylor russell
15 of 33

Taylor Russell walks the Bones and All red carpet wearing a Balenciaga Couture gown and white opera gloves.

venice film festival outfits 2022 sadie sink
16 of 33

Sadie Sink arrives for the premiere of The Whale wearing an embellished gown by Alexander McQueen.

venice film festival outfits 2022 olivia wilde
17 of 33

Dressed in Chanel, Olivia Wilde joins Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Harry Styles at the Don't Worry Darling photocall.

venice film festival outfits 2022 jodie turner smith
18 of 33

Jodie Turner-Smith nails another look to attend The Whale red carpet wearing Harbison gown and Bulgari jewels.

venice film festival outfits 2022 natasha lyonne
19 of 33

The iconic Natasha Lyonne attends The Whale red carpet wearing Miu Miu.

venice film festival outfits 2022 chris pine
20 of 33

Chris Pine arrives for the Don't Worry Darling photocall sporting a perfect bob haircut and oversized blazer.

venice film festival outfits 2022 timothée chalamet
21 of 33

Timothée Chalamet arrives to the 79th Venice International Film Festival wearing Hedi Slimane for Celine.

venice film festival outfits 2022 aimee lou wood
22 of 33

Aimee Lou Wood wears Bella Freud arriving to the Excelsior pier.

venice film festival outfits 2022 tessa thompson
23 of 33

Tessa Thompson wears archive Armani and Pomellato jewels for the White Noise premiere and opening ceremony red carpet.

venice film festival outfits 2022 cate balnchett
24 of 33

Cate Blanchett is ever the style icon wearing Schiaparelli.

venice film festival outfits 2022 chloe sevigny
25 of 33

Queen of the mini dress, Chloë Sevigny, arrives at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

venice film festival outfits 2022 aime lou wood
26 of 33

Amie Lou Wood in iconic Patou polka dots inspired by a design worn originally worn by Jean Patou back in 1957.

venice film festival outfits 2022 julianne moore
27 of 33

Julianne More brings the sparkle in a Valentino Haute Couture gown and floor skimming cape.

venice film festival outfits 2022 taylor russell
28 of 33

Taylor Russell arrives to the 79th Venice Film Festival in head to toe bodycon.

venice film festival outfits 2022 jodie turner smith
29 of 33

Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci pink lace and thigh-high lace-up boots, the first of the Gucci outfits.

venice film festival outfits 2022 jodie turner-smith
30 of 33

In Gucci outfit #2, Turner-Smith wears a black chiffon and crystal gown and green opera gloves to attend the opening ceremony of the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

venice film festival outfits 2022 alessandra ambrosio
31 of 33

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the premiere of White Noise wearing an Ermanno Scervino fuchsia pink gown.

venice film festival outfits 2022 julianne moore
32 of 33

Julianne Moore wearing a plunging black velvet gown by Armani Privé Couture.

venice film festival outfits 2022 paola turani
33 of 33

Paola Turani attends the Tar red carpet wearing a Tony Ward embellished red gown.

READ MORE: Everything You Need To Know About Meghan Markle’s Spotify Podcast Series Archetypes

READ MORE: Kim Kardshian Stars In The New Balenciaga Campaign

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us