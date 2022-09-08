Jodie Turner-Smith Just Wore One Of The Best Outfits Of The Venice Film Festival

At Venice Film Festival, the outfits don't start and finish just on the red carpet, no no. From the moment the stars step off the plane to arriving by boat to the venue, the celebrities always bring the glamour.

Taking place right up until September 10, stars of the silver screen have been holding court in Venice, bringing a host of impeccable red carpet outfits along with them. The fashion 'moments' have flooded in thick and fast. Timothée Chalamet wearing a ruby red halter top from Haider Ackermann. Florence Pugh pairing a spangled gown (Valentine Haute Couture) with a septum piercing. Tilda Swinton wearing a column of sequins with canary yellow hair. Jodie Turner-Smith, who has packed several showstoppingly brilliant outfits, including last night's corset top and rainbow skirt by Christoper John Rogers. This is fashion with a capital F, people.

Earlier in the festival, Tessa Thompson stole the limelight in archive 2009 Armani and Pomellato jewels for the festival's opening ceremony. Later, she matched the carpet (in the best way possible) wearing an extravagant scarlet gown that framed her face and fanned out into an enormous train by Elie Saab Couture.

We can't not mention the more casual, but equally stylish, daytime looks. Cate Blanchett nailed sartorial nonchalance with her arrival outfit; fitted leather trousers, a plain white tee and a perfectly oversized chocolate brown blazer. A far cry from the incredible black velvet jumpsuit she wore the previous evening from Schiaparelli, which, true to the brand, brought an element of surrealism to the outfit in the form of a corset filled with fresh flowers.

Carry on scrolling below to see the best Venice Film Festival outfits so far...

Gallery SEE: The Best Venice Film Festival 2022 Outfits So Far... 1 of 33 One of our favourite outfits of the festival has to be this corset top and maxi skirt combo by Christopher John Rogers. Accessorising with a choker, Jodie Turner-Smith knocked it out of the park as per usual. 2 of 33 Florence Pugh wears Valentino Haute Couture to attend the screening of Don't Worry Darling, complete with feathered stilettos. 3 of 33 Harry Styles wears another Gucci ensemble for the premier of Don't Worry Darling. 4 of 33 Director Olivia Wilde shines in an embellished canary yellow feather trim gown for the Don't Worry Darling premier. 5 of 33 Gemma Chan steps out in stunning floor length Louis Vuitton sequins for the occasion. 6 of 33 Sydney Chandler wear Saint Laurent to walk the red carpet. 7 of 33 Chris Pine attends the Don't Worry Darling premier in the perfect chocolate brown blazer. 8 of 33 Harry Styles looks every inch the style icon in full Gucci arriving at Venice Film Festival for the photocall of Don't Worry Darling. 9 of 33 Arguably the best red carpet moment, Timothée Chalamet wears a backless red halter-neck top and matching trousers designed by Haider Ackermann to attend the Bones and All red carpet. 10 of 33 Chloë Sevigny wearing a draped Gucci gown and Bulgari jewellery to attend the the Bones and All premiere. 11 of 33 Attending the Don't Worry Darling photocall, Gemma Chan wears embellished top and gold trousers from the Louis Vuitton Resort 2023 collection. 12 of 33 Penélope Cruz walks the L'Immensità red carpet in a pink and black floor length lace gown. 13 of 33 Laura Harrier glows in Saint Laurent to attend The Whale red carpet at the 79th International Venice Film Festival. 14 of 33 Tessa Thompson steals the limelight in neon green Christopher John Rogers gown and Piers Atkinson veil. 15 of 33 Taylor Russell walks the Bones and All red carpet wearing a Balenciaga Couture gown and white opera gloves. 16 of 33 Sadie Sink arrives for the premiere of The Whale wearing an embellished gown by Alexander McQueen. 17 of 33 Dressed in Chanel, Olivia Wilde joins Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Harry Styles at the Don't Worry Darling photocall. 18 of 33 Jodie Turner-Smith nails another look to attend The Whale red carpet wearing Harbison gown and Bulgari jewels. 19 of 33 The iconic Natasha Lyonne attends The Whale red carpet wearing Miu Miu. 20 of 33 Chris Pine arrives for the Don't Worry Darling photocall sporting a perfect bob haircut and oversized blazer. 21 of 33 Timothée Chalamet arrives to the 79th Venice International Film Festival wearing Hedi Slimane for Celine. 22 of 33 Aimee Lou Wood wears Bella Freud arriving to the Excelsior pier. 23 of 33 Tessa Thompson wears archive Armani and Pomellato jewels for the White Noise premiere and opening ceremony red carpet. 24 of 33 Cate Blanchett is ever the style icon wearing Schiaparelli. 25 of 33 Queen of the mini dress, Chloë Sevigny, arrives at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. 26 of 33 Amie Lou Wood in iconic Patou polka dots inspired by a design worn originally worn by Jean Patou back in 1957. 27 of 33 Julianne More brings the sparkle in a Valentino Haute Couture gown and floor skimming cape. 28 of 33 Taylor Russell arrives to the 79th Venice Film Festival in head to toe bodycon. 29 of 33 Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci pink lace and thigh-high lace-up boots, the first of the Gucci outfits. 30 of 33 In Gucci outfit #2, Turner-Smith wears a black chiffon and crystal gown and green opera gloves to attend the opening ceremony of the 79th Venice International Film Festival. 31 of 33 Alessandra Ambrosio attends the premiere of White Noise wearing an Ermanno Scervino fuchsia pink gown. 32 of 33 Julianne Moore wearing a plunging black velvet gown by Armani Privé Couture. 33 of 33 Paola Turani attends the Tar red carpet wearing a Tony Ward embellished red gown.