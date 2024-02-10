Tommy Hilfiger Writes A Love Letter To New York City

Damson Idris, Sofia Richie Grainge, Kelly Rutherford, Paloma Elsesser - when Tommy Hilfiger calls, naturally, the A-list flocks into town. For its autumn/winter ‘24 collection, the all-American brand reiterated its Ivy League, athleisure-cum-prep codes once more, exploring them through the lens of life in the Big Apple.

Aptly, the collection was titled A New York Moment. ‘I love the idea of packing almost 50 years of my adult life that I’ve been coming to New York – every single thing that I’ve loved about it - into a New York moment,’ said the designer.

Guests, many of whom were met by screaming fans, were ushered into the cavernous underground Oyster Bar, located one of the city’s great landmarks: Grand Central Station. But instead of being served Oysters (post-show snacks included mini burgers and lobster rolls) attendees bore witness to the essence of what makes Hilfiger one of American fashion’s great pillars.

Signature rugby blazers and shirts were paired with pleated skirts and iterations of classic chinos, while riding boots in python print pumping down the runway felt remarkably refreshing. The sharp three-piece suits rendered in corduroy, meanwhile, resembled the kind you'd expect to see on 5th Avenue. ‘We present styling that reflects the many faces of the NYC Tommy Girl and Tommy Boy,’ the designer remarked on the styling of the show. ‘It’s uptown with a downtown spirit, elegant with an edge, a one-night-only tribute to that New York lifestyle.’

Of course, No Tommy Hilfiger show would be complete without turbo-charged levels of entertainment. The soundtrack, an audio-journey through the five boroughs of New York mixed by Questlove, was only drowned out by a live performance of Jon Batiste, dancing on tables and drawing in the crowd.

