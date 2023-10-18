The Coleen Rooney Outfit Hall Of Fame, From 2006 To Now

Last May, all eyes were trained on the entrance and exit of the Royal Courts of Justice. Why? Because of the greatest portmanteau ever coined: Wagatha Christie. In the truly surreal trial that pitted two footballers' wives against one another in round after round of score-settling that would eventually end in victory for Coleen Rooney (aka, 'Wagatha'), a great deal of attention was paid to the outfits.

Christmas came early for the journalists camped outside, who got a front-row seat to what turned out to be quite the fashion show. Rebekah Vardy wore tweed skirt suits in lemon shebert yellow (Alessandra Rich). Rooney wore pared-back tailoring and subtly logoed loafers (Gucci). As the press dissected the handbags, the hairstyles and, most fascinatingly of all, the plastic walking boot worn by Rooney, there was even more to say than Gwynnie's 'quietly luxurious' wardrobe sponsored by Loro Piana.

Post-trial, Rooney has had something of a renaissance, a Roonaisance, which has included appearing on the digital cover of Vogue, and her three-part documentary which drops today on Disney+: Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story. It's Coleen's world and we're just living in it.