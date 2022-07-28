Why Summer 2022 Is The Time To Wear Swimwear Anywhere

No lido, beach or paddling pool required, the new way to wear your bikini and cossie is nowhere near water. We’re calling it ‘swimwear anywhere’ – and, yes, that can mean the office/shops/school run.

©Stef Galea

Bikini top, £390, trousers, £2,000, and jacket, from £3,400, all Dior; earrings, £5,250, Dior Joaillerie

But before you panic, this trend is less ‘naked’ than you might be imagining. It simply involves thinking of your swimwear as the ultimate multitasker and wearing it as daywear (like buttoning a boardroom-approved trouser suit over a triangle bikini). The appeal is obvious: you’ve invested in it, why save it for annual leave?

Take Bella Hadid, who made her strapless cutout swimsuit the centrepiece of her top-to-toe white outfit in Cannes, pairing it with super-low-slung shorts, gold chain necklaces and sneakers for a stroll about town. Chic enough for the city, comfortable enough for a heatwave, why not take a similar formula for a spin the next time the temperature spikes? (Only you can be the judge of whether that combination stays within the boundaries of your company's smart-casual dress code. If it doesn't, your new formula is 'swimwear everywhere but the office'.)

