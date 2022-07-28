  1. Home
Why Summer 2022 Is The Time To Wear Swimwear Anywhere

The one-stop solution to hot-weather dressing.

by Natalie Hammond |
No lido, beach or paddling pool required, the new way to wear your bikini and cossie is nowhere near water. We’re calling it ‘swimwear anywhere’ – and, yes, that can mean the office/shops/school run.

©Stef Galea

Bikini top, £390, trousers, £2,000, and jacket, from £3,400, all Dior; earrings, £5,250, Dior Joaillerie

But before you panic, this trend is less ‘naked’ than you might be imagining. It simply involves thinking of your swimwear as the ultimate multitasker and wearing it as daywear (like buttoning a boardroom-approved trouser suit over a triangle bikini). The appeal is obvious: you’ve invested in it, why save it for annual leave?

Take Bella Hadid, who made her strapless cutout swimsuit the centrepiece of her top-to-toe white outfit in Cannes, pairing it with super-low-slung shorts, gold chain necklaces and sneakers for a stroll about town. Chic enough for the city, comfortable enough for a heatwave, why not take a similar formula for a spin the next time the temperature spikes? (Only you can be the judge of whether that combination stays within the boundaries of your company's smart-casual dress code. If it doesn't, your new formula is 'swimwear everywhere but the office'.)

SHOP: Dior's Triangle Bikini

Photographer: Stef Galea
Stylist: Molly Haylor
Model: Noor Chaltin at The Squad 
Hair: Ross McLaughlan at Eighteen Management using Oribe and GHD 
Make-up: Emily Wood at Creatives Agency using Dior Forever Foundation and Capture Totale Super Potent Serum 
Bookings director: Christie Phedon 
Production manager: Anisa Kennar 
Photographer’s assistant: Jack Kenyon 
Shot at Botany Bay

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us