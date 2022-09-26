All Of Serena Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits

When it comes to serving style aces, no one has finessed their technique quite like Serena Williams. Her on-court outfits, in fact, have made headlines on several occasions, whether it's a one-of-a-kind catsuit made to prevent blood clots from forming while she competed, something she suffered with after giving birth, or her fabulous riposte when said catsuit was banned at the French Open (a tutu designed by Virgil Abloh x Nike). They're also full of meaning. For this year's historic US Open - where Williams, the most successful female tennis player of all time, played the last tournament of her professional career - she wore her outfit designed with Carly Ellis, the lead apparel designer at Nike. A tennis dress with a difference, Ellis incorporated six layers in the skirt to represent each of the player's wins at the US Open, as well as the words 'mama' and 'queen' on her trainers. Keep scrolling to see our favourite tennis outfits of Serena Williams.
SEE: Our Favourite Of Serena Williams' Tennis Outfits
At this year's US Open, Williams' on-court outfit was imbued with special significance. Designed by the tennis star and her long-time collaborator Carly Ellis, the lead apparel designer at Nike, the six-layered skirt represented six previous wins at the tournament, while the diamond-encrusted swooshes on her trainers incorporated the words ‘mama’ and ‘queen'.
This fabulous asymmetric jumpsuit was her choice for last year's Australian Open - and was inspired by another famously stylish athlete Flo-Jo, the record-breaking track and field runner.
On her return to the French Open, Williams arrived in this genius outfit by Virgil Abloh, as part of a collaboration with Nike, which was emblazoned with the words: ' 'Champion, Championne', 'Queen, Reine', 'Goddess, Deesse' and 'Mother, Mere'.
At a badminton tournament as part of Lotte York Park International, Williams wore this hoodie from her own brand, Serena, which was reportedly inspired by her friend, Meghan Markle.
She wore several tutu dresses for 2018's US Open - designed by Virgil Abloh x Nike - but this lilac number, worn with fishnet tights, no less - was an undisputed style ace.
At 2018's French Open, Williams wore this striking black-and-red catsuit; an outfit that was subsequently banned by the French Tennis Federation. Nike's response? 'You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers.'
For the 2016 Olympic Games, Williams wore this high-necked navy tennis dress - and matched her manicure to her hairband.
For her seventh trophy at Wimbledon, she stuck to this winning silhouette in 2016.
A tennis dress with a difference, this leather-look dress with power pink detailing features cut-out arms (a style signature) and a pleated skirt.
At the same tournament, Williams wore a white version of the same tennis dress, this time with the hottest of hot pink sleeves.