All Of Serena Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits

When it comes to serving style aces, no one has finessed their technique quite like Serena Williams. Her on-court outfits, in fact, have made headlines on several occasions, whether it's a one-of-a-kind catsuit made to prevent blood clots from forming while she competed, something she suffered with after giving birth, or her fabulous riposte when said catsuit was banned at the French Open (a tutu designed by Virgil Abloh x Nike). They're also full of meaning. For this year's historic US Open - where Williams, the most successful female tennis player of all time, played the last tournament of her professional career - she wore her outfit designed with Carly Ellis, the lead apparel designer at Nike. A tennis dress with a difference, Ellis incorporated six layers in the skirt to represent each of the player's wins at the US Open, as well as the words 'mama' and 'queen' on her trainers. Keep scrolling to see our favourite tennis outfits of Serena Williams.