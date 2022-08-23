Meet The New Mum Who Saved £600 By Making Summer Outfits From Second-Hand Bedding

Have you ever bought a dress and wished it had puffier sleeves? Or had to whizz your new trousers straight to the tailors? Well, one woman has decided to take matters into her own hands. Rachael Ballard has achieved a thriftier approach to shopping this summer – creating her own outfits using second-hand bed sheets and duvet covers found at charity shops from just 50p. And as a new mum, they’re all suitable for breastfeeding, too.
‘Since becoming a mum 18 months ago, I left London and my job of 10 years at Zara HQ and I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do – my whole identity was up in the air. I've found getting dressed (and feeling good in what I wear) really difficult and I'm still breastfeeding so it's a challenge. My headspace and time is minimal, so I need easy to throw on, easy-to-access clothes that also make me feel like me again. By making my own summer wardrobe, I’ve also saved so much money – about £600,’ Ballard told Grazia.
Of course, the question on all of our lips is, how did she make these incredible summer looks? ‘For 8 weeks (2 hours per week), I went to a pattern cutting course I found at a college in my new local area. Clothing has always been a huge part of my life, but since breastfeeding I had to change the way I dressed. All the vintage dresses I would usually wear are high-neck or have a zip-up back, so they were no longer practical. It seemed so wasteful to buy maternity or breastfeeding-specific clothes I would only wear for a short period of time, and annoying that I couldn’t wear the usual clothes I had spent money on. So, I decided I wanted to make outfits that could work for any time in my life. I’ve also since decided to create my own label, Rita, Again.
Everything will be suitable for breastfeeding and it’ll be a sustainable brand using organic materials – new mums preserving our planet for the future generations. The outfits I’ve created are to sample necklines, shapes and styles for the SS23 collection.’
When it comes to finding the stunning vintage-esque prints, Ballard relies on unwanted bed linen. ‘Whenever I pass a charity shop, I pop in to see if they have any bed linen. Not all shops sell/display these, so I ask to see if they have any in the back and offer a donation instead. I’m always on the lookout for bold '70s floral print or '80s/'90s ditsy styles. Flat sheets are easy to cut up, but duvet covers have double the material and usually a different print on each side so you get more for your money. And from just 50p you can end up making multiple outfits.’ We're more than slightly obsessed with the pink short and cami co-ord and the midi dress in the same print.
Ballard adds, ‘Life is difficult in many ways but getting dressed shouldn't be – I'm hoping I've cracked it for a good few years to come.’
