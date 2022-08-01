Ekin-Su Has Been Using This £8 Hair Oil To Keep Her Highlights Glossy In The Villa According To Insiders

by Laura Capon |

While we don't have long to wait to see if Ekin-Su and Davide are going to be crowned the champions of Love Island 2022, there is something that Ekin-Su has already won.

Actually make that two, because she definitely had the one liner of the series when she told Jack Keating, "life is a rollercoaster".

As well as her banter, Ekin-Su also has spectacular hair and somehow, despite not having access to any (salon) touch ups, her blonde highlights have stayed as glossy as the day she walked in.

Well, thankfully for us, someone has been spilling the beans on her villa hair routine and it includes an £8 hair oil that you can buy on your lunch break in Boots.

The product in question is OGX's Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco, which, if you act fast is currently half price on Boots for £4.49.

Described as the perfect antidote for damaged coarse hair, this is the exact thing you're going to want when you've spent weeks in the Spanish sun.

Not only will it help soften dry ends, but also adds much-needed shine back, which is one of the first things to go when your hair is damaged.

Shop Ekin-Su's £8 Hair Oil:

So, even though we might not have 8 weeks in a luxury villa to look forward to, we can still have great hair, which is a compromise we're willing to make.