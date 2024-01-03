Why Are People Calling New Tax Laws The ‘Vinted Tax’?

If you're about to embark on a frenzied wardrobe clear-out with an aim to sell what you no longer need on Vinted, new tax laws have just been introduced that mean, instead of pocketing the proceeds without a second thought, you might be obliged to inform HMRC.

As of New Year's Day, if you regularly sell goods through an online marketplace - such as Vinted, eBay, Etsy or Vestiaire Collective - you could be classed as a 'trader' and, if so, could be entitled to pay income tax. HMRC's information sheet, published on 5 January 2023, goes on to specify that the threshold is £1,000, which means that if you make more than £1,000 after deducting expenses through your trading, you will be entitled to declare your earnings to HMRC.

For vendors who operate at a much larger scale as traders, this change in law will likely have very little effect as they're already entitled to pay income tax as they're selling regularly and for profit. It's people using re-sale apps to get rid of unwanted clothes or making a bit of extra money by selling handmade goods who will be affected by these new tax laws, hence why searches are spiking for terms like 'HMRC Vinted tax', 'tax on Vinted' and 'HMRC Vinted'.

What Is Classed As An Online Marketplace?

According to HMRC: 'For tax, an online marketplace is any website or mobile phone app that handles and enables the sale of goods and services from individuals and/or businesses to customers.'

As well as the resale apps listed above, this includes rental platforms where you loan out your clothes for a daily fee like By Rotation, My Wardrobe HQ and HURR. And speaking of rental, if you occasionally let out your spare room to make a bit of extra money on Airbnb, you'll be entitled to pay tax if you're pocketing more than £1,000 a year. The new law will also affect people who regularly offer your services on Task Rabbit, the online platform that allows you to book trusted help for home tasks.

How Do I Know If I'm Classified As A 'Trader'?

HRMC has provided information about different scenarios where you might need to pay tax as a result of online sales, including selling unwanted items that you've found in your attic and selling homemade cards. The best thing to do if you're unsure is firstly to check the guidance on gov.uk, as well as reading the government's information about tax-free allowances on trading income. If you are a trader who makes more than £1,000, you will have to register for Self-Assessment, which will allow you file a tax return.

What Has Vinted Said About The New Tax Laws?

Adam Jay, chief executive of Vinted, reassured users of the second-hand app. Speaking to the BBC, he said: 'It's actually quite a small proportion of users of our platform who will trigger this threshold where we need to provide information. It's only those people who are making a profit from selling second-hand items that might be eligible for tax and then it's about their own personal tax situation what tax would ultimately be due to HMRC,' he said, adding: 'We'll be actively reaching out to those sellers explaining what the new requirements are why they exist.'

What Has Been The Reaction To The 'Vinted Tax'?

One opinion on social media is that it seems rather unfair to penalise those who are essentially making a bit of extra money through side hustles while not closing other loopholes at the same time. As Jemma Forte put it: 'When it comes to going after ordinary ppl trying to make a few bob, the govt really know how to be efficient. Millionaire’s loopholes. Not so much.'

What Counts As Expenses When You're Selling On Vinted?