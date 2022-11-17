Meghan Markle’s Favourite £125 Monica Vinader Bracelet Is 50% Off This Black Friday

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed a common thread running through Meghan Markle's appearances back in early 2020. During several of her digital outings, as well as an actual outing to a preschool in LA, the Duchess of Sussex wore Monica Vinader's Linear Friendship Bracelet. Not only is it an affordable choice, but it also happens to come from one of Kate Middleton's own favourite jewellery brands.

While Kate may favour Monica Vinader's earrings, Meghan is clearly a fan of the bracelet judging from its ubiquity in her videos. At £125, it's available in several different colours and can even be customised with a personal engraving.

Meghan wore the bracelet again for the Girl Up Leadership Summit

It's impossible to tell whether or not Meghan's own bracelet is engraved – was it a gift from Harry inscribed with a sweet message? Was it a present from her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, who happened upon it while she was choosing her next pair of earrings? These, and so many other pressing questions, remain unanswered. For now.

The good news is that you can buy the bracelet on Monica Vinader's website for 50 per cent off this Black Friday. This really is excellent for anyone looking for a gift for any Meghan super fans they may know, or indeed for anybody looking to heal a very public rift with an in-law.

Gallery SHOP: Meghan Markle's Favourite Bracelet 1 of 1

