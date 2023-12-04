Maya Jama’s Bridal Corset Wins Her Best Dressed At The Fashion Awards 2023

As co-host of the biggest night in fashion outside the Met Gala - The Fashion Awards 2023 - it will come as no surprise that best dressed went to Maya Jama. The TV presenter wore a look that might get fans rather hot under the collar because of its bridal connotations.

Maya Jama at The Fashion Awards 2023 ©Getty

The definition of 'big dress energy', Jama's white outfit featured a criss-cross corset (more on that later), a chiffon skirt, a gigantic cape and thigh-high stockings, giving the whole look a naughty-but-nice mood that chimes nicely with the presenter's on-camera energy that fans will recognise from Love Island. Her hair and make-up, meanwhile, was pure Old Hollywood, with an elegant chignon at the nape of her neck and a berry lip stain.

Munroe Bergdorf at The Fashion Awards 2023 ©Getty

The corset was the outfit's focal point - and she wasn't the only one who was laced into their look. Munroe Bergdorf was also wearing a corseted gown, this time deep purple with a pleated fishtail skirt that dialled up the drama, while Sheila Atim, who was accompanied by designer Harris Reed, wore a velvet-and-boned gown with elbow-length gloves that was the definition of elegant.