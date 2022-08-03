M&S x Ghost Is Back: Shop The Kate Middleton-Approved Collection Now

Kate Middleton's ability to sell clothes, albeit inadvertently, is as strong as ever. What she wears, the nation wants, and several examples of this have included the British label Ghost. There was the floral midi dress the Duchess of Cambridge wore back at the start of lockdown, which sold out faster than you could say 'banana bread', and then she proved that she is the master of Zoom dressing with a Ghost blouse. K-Mid even chose to wear Ghost in official portraits taken to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with Prince William.
It stands to reason, then, that the Duchess may well be interested to hear of Ghost's latest collection with M&S, another high street brand she has worn on multiple occasions. It's back for another season, with an instalment of pretty floral tea dresses, wear-everywhere jumpsuits and throw-on-and-go midis.
The eight-piece collection - featuring pretty floral dresses and a statement jumpsuit - is available to shop online as of tomorrow, although certain styles are already available, like the floral midi tea dress and the blue printed midi.
Another famous face who may want to start shopping this collab immediately? Holly Willoughby. The presenter's relationship with M&S is such that she even curates her own edits for the brand and she has even worn pieces from previous M&S x Ghost collections.
And, if you want some options for the remainder of summer but worry about your fashion footprint, why not rent the styles from Hirestreet? For the first time, M&S x Ghost is available to borrow, with prices for the dresses starting from a very reasonable £13.
You'd better be quick either way – Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Cambridge might beat you to it.
