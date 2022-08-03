M&S x Ghost Is Back: Shop The Kate Middleton-Approved Collection Now

by Hannah Banks-Walker |

It stands to reason, then, that the Duchess may well be interested to hear of Ghost's latest collection with M&S, another high street brand she has worn on multiple occasions. It's back for another season, with an instalment of pretty floral tea dresses, wear-everywhere jumpsuits and throw-on-and-go midis.

The eight-piece collection - featuring pretty floral dresses and a statement jumpsuit - is available to shop online as of tomorrow, although certain styles are already available, like the floral midi tea dress and the blue printed midi.

Another famous face who may want to start shopping this collab immediately? Holly Willoughby. The presenter's relationship with M&S is such that she even curates her own edits for the brand and she has even worn pieces from previous M&S x Ghost collections.

And, if you want some options for the remainder of summer but worry about your fashion footprint, why not rent the styles from Hirestreet? For the first time, M&S x Ghost is available to borrow, with prices for the dresses starting from a very reasonable £13.