Margot Robbie’s Latest Barbie Look For The Golden Globes Was Iconic

In what will be a surprise to no one tuning into last night's Golden Globes, Margot Robbie arrived wearing a look that could only prompt one response: 'Hey Barbie!' Last year's promo tour cemented the actor as somewhat method when she turned up at every premiere, screening and panel talk wearing designer recreations of the doll's most iconic outfits. Masterminded by stylist Andrew Mukamal, who documented each look on Instagram, it was a tour de force in dressing the part, the part, in this case, being tickled pink 24/7.

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards ©Getty

So for the Golden Globes, Mukamal once again went back to the archives, pulling out a look that couldn't have been more fitting for the first ceremony of awards season: 'Superstar 1977'. Robbie arrived wearing a strappy, spangled and sizzlingly hot pink dress by Giorgio Armani Privé, with a net scarf draped over her arms - exactly like the doll's.

Speaking to Variety, Robbie made a quip about her choice of colour for the red carpet. 'I don't know, I just woke up and thought maybe this would be appropriate tonight!' As she explained the look it was inspired by, only for the interviewer to say that she was 'Superstar Barbie,' she smiled and said: 'I do feel it tonight'.

