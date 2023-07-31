Everything We Know About Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s wedding dress

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's wedding dress was always going to be of serious interest to Mixers, brides-to-be and frankly anyone with an interest in celebrity big-day moments. Firstly, the singer announces new solo songs back in June and deletes all Instagram posts before 8 June , now we get unseen pictures of her actual wedding without any warning – we can’t cope with all the news these past few weeks.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's wedding dress ©@leighannepinnock

The previous Little Mix girl band member got engaged to her then-boyfriend, football player Andre Gray, on their fourth anniversary in 2020. A year later, the pair welcomed twin boys (they’ve chosen to keep their names private) and in June 2023, the star told her fans in a newsletter that they had got hitched.

Up until now, everyone has been eagerly waiting for some hint of what the wedding looked like, and today is our lucky day, as Leigh-Anne posted unseen behind-the-scenes pictures of the ceremony in Jamaica. Set on a Caribbean beach adorned with thousands (and we mean thousands) of white roses, the first kiss was under a palm tree sprinkled with yes, more white flowers. So what did Leigh-Anne wear down the sandy aisle? A full princess-style dress complete with embellished bodice and sleeves with a huge train (embroidered with words, which can’t be quite seen in the pictures) that literally took over the beach in the sunset shots. The pop star also wore a floor-length veil attached to her perfectly slicked back up-do – pure perfection. When it comes to the make-up, it involved little more than flawless glowy skin, a subtle smoky eye with a flick of eyeliner and glossy lips.

The groom wore a cream tux jacket with white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers. But, of course, we all care a lot more about the bridesmaids, right? Leigh-Anne’s two older sisters, Sian-Louise and Sairah, along with two friends were the chosen ones in blue satin spaghetti strap detail maxi dresses. And Sairah has also posted a picture of the happy couple with the caption ‘when love wins’ – too cute!

We’re of course totally obsessed with these stunning pictures, but naturally we want to see more. What did they eat? Which celeb guests attending? Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall did put up some pictures of her (and boyfriend Jordan Stephens) looking very fancy on an exotic beach around six weeks ago, so we’re putting two and two together and assuming they were among the star-studded VIPs. And no doubt previous fellow band member, Perrie Edwards, was there, too.