Kim Kardashian And North West Wore Matching Nose Rings To Jean Paul Gaultier

Most nine year-olds are probably thinking about the prospect of no school and summer camp right about now. Not North West, who yesterday attended not one but two fashion shows at Paris Couture Week. At Balenciaga , she sat next to her grandmother, Kris Jenner, to watch her mum, probably the most famous woman on the planet, making her catwalk debut. No biggie. The twosome then regrouped for Jean Paul Gaultier, one of the most storied labels on the schedule, arriving hand-in-hand with, wait-for-it, matching nose rings.

That's right. Each wore a silver hoop with a three-stranded chain that fastened at the ear. They also wore oval-shaped sunglasses inside the venue, perhaps to coordinate with their fellow front-rower, Anna Wintour. Their coordinated looks - featuring a pinstriped bodycon dress with sculpted bra cups and a giant silver choker for Kim; a waistcoat, pleated skirt and tie for North - were actually designed by Balmain's Olivier Rousteing, who this season was asked to guest-design the collection for Jean Paul Gaultier Couture. He and Kim, obviously, go way back (she wore one of his designs to 2015's Met Gala) so it's natural that she would show her support for his latest creative coo (the other designers who've been asked to take the reins are Y/Project’s Glenn Martens, in January, and Sacai's Chitose Abe).