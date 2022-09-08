Kate Middleton Cleverly Chooses Rixo For The School Run

Whether you’re four or 40, September always had a certain back-to-school energy. If you’re Kate Middleton, however, the actual school drop off gets as much attention as a state dinner or red carpet event. For Prince Louis’ first day, Middleton arrived en famille wearing a power dress with a difference. Instead of something structured and pencil-skirted, she opted for a soft shirt style from Rixo. Covered in her favourite print - polka dots - and hitting that sweet spot just above the ankle, it was polished, practical and definitive proof that autumn dresses are A Thing.

BRACKNELL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Prince George and Prince Louis accompanied by their mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

She accessorised the look with pearl hoop earrings from Maria Black - an old pair that she wore earlier this year in Denmark - and suede pointed pumps (Carrie Johnson chose a very similar pair for her final exit from 10 Downing Street).

The dress is now sold out, but was £245, a relatively down-to-earth price for the Duchess, who is always mindful of mixing high-end with high street. While the spotted version is no longer available, you can still shop the pink marble zebra - Middleton also owns this one - and the white mini polka dots now.