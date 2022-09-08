Kate Middleton Cleverly Chooses Rixo For The School Run

Whether you’re four or 40, September always had a certain back-to-school energy. If you’re Kate Middleton, however, the actual school drop off gets as much attention as a state dinner or red carpet event. For Prince Louis’ first day, Middleton arrived en famille wearing a power dress with a difference. Instead of something structured and pencil-skirted, she opted for a soft shirt style from Rixo. Covered in her favourite print - polka dots - and hitting that sweet spot just above the ankle, it was polished, practical and definitive proof that autumn dresses are A Thing.
She accessorised the look with pearl hoop earrings from Maria Black - an old pair that she wore earlier this year in Denmark - and suede pointed pumps (Carrie Johnson chose a very similar pair for her final exit from 10 Downing Street).
The dress is now sold out, but was £245, a relatively down-to-earth price for the Duchess, who is always mindful of mixing high-end with high street. While the spotted version is no longer available, you can still shop the pink marble zebra - Middleton also owns this one - and the white mini polka dots now.