Ever Wondered What Kate Middleton Wears On A Night Out?

Kate Middleton is the queen of the day coat and the suede pointed pump; the ultimate authority on hemlines, heel heights and earring lengths. What you might not expect, however, is that she's also an arbiter of festival outfits. Kate Moss, watch out. The Princess of Wales might be coming for your crown.

At last weekend's Houghton Festival, which is held at Houghton Hall, Norfolk, a fellow attendee snapped a photo of none other than Kate Middleton. The quality's not great but she appears to be standing in a tent with wooden flooring, talking to two men wearing khaki shackets and wearing what we can only assume is the royal version of an out-out 'fit.

And for Kate Middleton, that means something everyone - I mean everyone - wore non-stop in the mid-'00s. Skinny jeans. Yes, Kate appears to be wearing a slim-fit style last seen in your wardrobe circa 2015. Or perhaps circa now if you haven't quite embraced the wide leg. (Interestingly, another royal recently stepped out in skinnies, this time a crisp white pair that she wore with toe-cap ballet flats by Chanel: Meghan Markle.)

But back to the festival outfit. The Princess of Wales wore her skinnies with an off-the-shoulder black top and white leather trainers from Veja (Meghan's also a fan of those, FYI). Comfortable yet chic, she side-stepped the more obvious festival accoutrements (cowboy boots, denim waistcoats, leather bumbags etc), opting instead for a grown-up take on festival dressing. Her earrings meanwhile were a boho-luxe pair by Sézane, which she last wore at Royal Ascot. Versatile, no?