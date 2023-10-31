Isabel Spearman’s Guide To Party Dressing Like A Pro

It's literally the first day of November, but with party season starting the day after Bonfire Night (or thereabouts, anyway), you've got a matter of days to plan your outfits for a frankly intimidating roster of cocktails, pub quizzes, dinners and parties. That might be enough to make you want to crawl under your duvet until the end of December. So if in doubt, the fastest way to look fabulous is a party dress (whether that means the high-octane glam of sequins or something more minimalist in your book). And for a real treat that's slightly off the beaten track, Isabel Spearman's Daily Dress Edit is something of a one-stop-shop.

Isabel Spearman wearing Luisa Kelsey ©Victoria Adamson

Spearman's DDE is devoted to one thing and one thing only: dresses. And for her latest online pop-up, which is available until Sunday 5 November, the theme is party dresses with a distinct point of difference. Guaranteed to turn heads under the mistletoe they might be, but each and every frock has been carefully sourced from a slow fashion brand that believes in quality over quantity, timelessness over trendiness.

Isabel Spearman wearing Coco Conran ©Victoria Adamson

There's lace, velvet, bows and sumptuous shades including holly green, cranberry red and midnight blue, with dresses that you'll want to pull out year after year from the likes of Doone, Beulah, Coco Conran (above), Faith Rowan Leeves (below) and a special gold number by Luisa Kelsey, a favourite of Spearman's. Ultimately, the 'perfect' party dress is a personal thing, 'one that makes you feel your very best, that makes you want to dance all night and have the best time,' says Spearman.

Isabel Spearman wearing Faith Rowan Leeves ©Victoria Adamson