For Her Return To Television, Holly Willoughby Unexpectedly Chose A Bridal Designer

Two days ago, Holly Willoughby posted a picture of a script in her lap, announcing her return, in not so many words, to ITV's Dancing on Ice. It also marked a return to Instagram, where the presenter hasn't posted on the grid since October 2023, when she told the world she was leaving This Morning.
For her first appearance back on the box, Willoughby did her equivalent of going 'back to basics', although there was obviously nothing basic about the mega-watt sparkles she wore on Sunday. Resurrecting her famous dressing room posts, Willoughby dropped a picture of her wearing top-to-toe sequins, a silver gown with a sweetheart neckline by bridal label Suzanne Neville.
As usual, it was a traditional ball gown with a twist - her (practically) patented formula when it comes to Dancing on Ice - and it was met with a chorus of approval below the line, with comments such as, 'Looking radiant, have a wonderful show ❤️,' from Trinny Woodall. And, 'There she is!! You look stunning!! Can’t wait! 🙌🏻🤍❄️ ⛸️ xxx,' from Nicole Appleton.
It's not altogether surprising that she decided to return to a tried-and-tested formula that will be instantly recognisable to fans. Because while she might have a new co-host, Stephen Mulhern, she's the same Holly Willoughby. And just like she had something of a uniform on This Morning, favouring floral dresses, ruffled blouses and midi skirts, Dancing on Ice is all about glamour: strapless silhouettes, full skirts and, yes, sparkles x 1,000. As one commenter put it: 'Stunning in sequins.'