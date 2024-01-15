  1. Home|
For Her Return To Television, Holly Willoughby Unexpectedly Chose A Bridal Designer

Mega-watt sparkles marked her first appearance on Dancing on Ice.

Holly Willoughby
by Natalie Hammond
Published

Two days ago, Holly Willoughby posted a picture of a script in her lap, announcing her return, in not so many words, to ITV's Dancing on Ice. It also marked a return to Instagram, where the presenter hasn't posted on the grid since October 2023, when she told the world she was leaving This Morning.

Holly Willoughby Suzanne Neville dress
©@hollywilloughby

For her first appearance back on the box, Willoughby did her equivalent of going 'back to basics', although there was obviously nothing basic about the mega-watt sparkles she wore on Sunday. Resurrecting her famous dressing room posts, Willoughby dropped a picture of her wearing top-to-toe sequins, a silver gown with a sweetheart neckline by bridal label Suzanne Neville.

As usual, it was a traditional ball gown with a twist - her (practically) patented formula when it comes to Dancing on Ice - and it was met with a chorus of approval below the line, with comments such as, 'Looking radiant, have a wonderful show ❤️,' from Trinny Woodall. And, 'There she is!! You look stunning!! Can’t wait! 🙌🏻🤍🩵❄️ ⛸️ xxx,' from Nicole Appleton.

Holly Willoughby Dancing on Ice
©@hollywilloughby

It's not altogether surprising that she decided to return to a tried-and-tested formula that will be instantly recognisable to fans. Because while she might have a new co-host, Stephen Mulhern, she's the same Holly Willoughby. And just like she had something of a uniform on This Morning, favouring floral dresses, ruffled blouses and midi skirts, Dancing on Ice is all about glamour: strapless silhouettes, full skirts and, yes, sparkles x 1,000. As one commenter put it: 'Stunning in sequins.'

