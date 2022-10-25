The Best (And The Funniest) Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For 2022

In a bid to stop you from having to Google, 'Halloween costume next-day delivery', on October 30, here's a gentle reminder to sort your outfit out stat. And if you need some spooky season inspiration - and are, frankly, sick to death of fake blood, anything with a tail and cobwebs in a can - then allow us to help. Halloween doesn't have to be scary, right?
We know that deciding on what costume to wear is sometimes a daunting task - especially when you're worried that people may not find your costume funny, or worse, won't recognise what your costume is.
The last thing you want is for your hard work to go under appreciated on what can only be described as the most spooktacular time of the year.
So, in a bid to ensure that doesn't happen, we have two words for you: pop culture.
Anyone with a Netflix subscription (or at least a Twitter account for that matter) will be sure to know what it is your dressed up as. And the best part about it? Most pop culture costumes automatically can guarantee the funny factor. Meme worthy costumes have no downside, do they?
Take a look at some of the best (and funniest) Halloween costumes for this year.
SHOP: The Best And Funniest Halloween Costume Ideas 2022
What could be more iconic than Nina Dobrev's character Katherine Pierce from the CW Vampire Dairies? Best known for her eternal charm and indescribable beauty, there is every reason why you should embody your inner femme fatale and dress up as her for Halloween.
What you'll need: Black Lace Pleated Dress (£69.99), Small Black Hair Claws (£4.80), Vampire Diaries Silver Tone Locket (£4.99) and any product from the Lottie London X Vampire Diaries Love Sucks Collection (from £4.95). We recommend the Vampire Diaries X Blood Drip Lip Tint (£4.95) for a vampy red lip just like Katherine's.
Halloween doesn't mean you have to sacrifice high fashion. This year, dress up as fashion mogul Anna Wintour and turn those heads at your Halloween party.
What you'll need: Red Trench Coat (£49.99), Black Rounded Edge Sunglasses (£10.17) and this Short Blonde Wig (£24.99).
Dress up as Mr Worldwide this Halloween and win the best (and funniest) dressed costume contest. Your party trick can be that you can recite all the words to International Love.
What you'll need: Oversized White Shirt (£14.99), Black Trousers (£48.99) and some Black Metal Aviators (£6).
This has to be the comfiest Halloween costume that we have ever seen. You don't even have to put that much effort into perfecting the look, either and it's also the perfect costume if you want people to get your drinks all night. You're an OAP - you get tired easily.
What you need: Old Lady costume Set (£11.99) and this Floral Midi Tea Dress (£24) - or something similar.
She doesn't even go here! Take a trip back to 2004 and dress up as North Shore High's finest - Damian.
What you'll need: Blue Drawstring Hoodie (£29.99) and Pilot Style Aviators (£3.95).
This has to be the comfiest Halloween costume ever, hands down. Embrace your inner Dad aesthetic and dress up as Adam Sandler for your upcoming spooky soiree.
What you'll need: Superman Classic Logo T-Shirt (£7.99, Black Drawstring Shorts (£10) and some Chunky Grey Trainers (£34.99).
Now that we are seeing a revival of Y2K fashion, what better way to embrace the latest trend than dressing up as the noughties' it girl, Paris Hilton? Bonus points for anyone who can find their old flip phone to complete the look. That's hot.
What you'll need: Pink Velvet Hoodie (£32.95), Pink Velvet Trousers (£27.95) and some Chunky Grey Trainers (£34.99).
Take some inspiration from Maude Apatow's Euphoria character Lexi Howard and dress up as art legend Bob Ross. Try painting to really get into character.
What you'll need: Black Trousers (£28), Blue Shirt (£22.99), Bob Ross Wig (£6) and a matching Paint Brush (£4.95).
Layer up some tutus and you're ready to go. Borrow a rubber duck from you bathroom too for extra Halloween costume points.
What you'll need: Blue Tutu (£11.99) and a Black Unitard(£44) for underneath.