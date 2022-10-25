The Best (And The Funniest) Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For 2022

In a bid to stop you from having to Google, 'Halloween costume next-day delivery', on October 30, here's a gentle reminder to sort your outfit out stat. And if you need some spooky season inspiration - and are, frankly, sick to death of fake blood, anything with a tail and cobwebs in a can - then allow us to help. Halloween doesn't have to be scary, right?

We know that deciding on what costume to wear is sometimes a daunting task - especially when you're worried that people may not find your costume funny, or worse, won't recognise what your costume is.

The last thing you want is for your hard work to go under appreciated on what can only be described as the most spooktacular time of the year.

So, in a bid to ensure that doesn't happen, we have two words for you: pop culture.

Anyone with a Netflix subscription (or at least a Twitter account for that matter) will be sure to know what it is your dressed up as. And the best part about it? Most pop culture costumes automatically can guarantee the funny factor. Meme worthy costumes have no downside, do they?