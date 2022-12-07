Is Season 3 Going To Be Emily In Paris’ Most Stylish Yet?

Emily in Paris is set to premiere later this month, on 21 December, and although its fashion has come under fire in the past for being a little clichéd - what, they don't really wear berets in France? - it's nevertheless become a not-so-guilty pleasure as people revel in the sheer chutzpah of the clothes.
Last night, the stars gathered - in Paris, naturellement - and, if their looks are anything to go by, this latest season is in for some seriously good fashion. Lily Collins wore a sexy look from Saint Laurent - a slashed and knotted gown that flared at the shoulders and the pooled at the feet - along with wavy hair instead of her on-screen alter ego's signature blow dry. So far, so chic.
Both Ashley Park and Camille Razat, Mindy and Camille, chose to wear Valentino - and their choices reflected the brand's range when it comes to red carpet style. For Park, megawatt metallic sequins. For Razat, a functional beige blouse tucked into feathered trousers. It was glamour two ways.
Of course, the fashion star has always been Sylvie, played by the icily immaculate Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. She chose an elegant LBD, but dialled up the drama with leopard-print pointed boots and latex gloves. Ooolala.
Speaking of the LBD - did we mention Kim Cattrall, who was wearing a little black jumpsuit? That's right, Samantha Jones herself was at the premiere of Emily in Paris, leading to un peu speculation that she might be about to join the cast. Bring on 21 December.
SEE AND SHOP: The Outfits From Emily In Paris
This Essentiel Antwerp sweater proves that she's still (very much) into bold colours and even bolder patterns.
This paisley-print coat is vintage Miu Miu - well, recent vintage, it first appeared in 2015 - and looks fabulous with resin hoop earrings.
Camille's jacket is Balmain, her handbag Louis Vuitton. The exact style isn't available, but it's the Twist PM Bag.
These cat-eye sunglasses are from L.G.R - and chime perfectly with her '60s style sensibility.