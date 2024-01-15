Celebrities Opt For Gender-Fluid Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards

Some might say, red carpets during awards season are a petri dish for fashion trends. Last night's Critics' Choice Awards were no exception, with scarlet red dresses and shimmering metallics - as seen on the spring/summer 2024 runways - getting a strong A-list backing. But it was the attendees' knack for mixing masculine and feminine styling tricks that stole the show.
The celebrities and their stylists certainly had fun with the brief of black tie last night, breaking with conventional red carpet norms. Past Lives star Greta Lee shone in a black rhinestone-dusted ensemble - jeans and a jumper - taken straight from Loewe’s menswear collection. Critics' Choice Awards-winner, Ayo Edebiri, who was dressed in The Row (a label known for its androgynous take on classic silhouettes), opted for an oversized white suit, T-shirt and a pair of sunnies to brave the step-and-repeat.
Pant suit-icon, Sarah Snook, made a nod to her on-screen character Shiv Roy and topped a sweeping black skirt with a single-breasted blazer, while Natasha Lyonne added braces to a fringed maxi skirt and Jennifer Anniston accessorised her get-up with a cummerbund, complete with a train.
Taking a slightly more punk approach, Matty Matheson jumped on the ballet-flat bandwagon to match his tuxedo and Billie Eilish mastered the art of layering and paired a classic button-down with a body-hugging bustier dress by American designer Thom Browne.
Red carpet season has only just begun, so let’s see what the stars will be surprising us with in the weeks to come. It’s safe to say, it won’t get boring.