Celebrities Opt For Gender-Fluid Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards

Some might say, red carpets during awards season are a petri dish for fashion trends. Last night's Critics' Choice Awards were no exception, with scarlet red dresses and shimmering metallics - as seen on the spring/summer 2024 runways - getting a strong A-list backing. But it was the attendees' knack for mixing masculine and feminine styling tricks that stole the show.

Greta Lee in Loewe S/S '24 menswear ©Getty

The celebrities and their stylists certainly had fun with the brief of black tie last night, breaking with conventional red carpet norms. Past Lives star Greta Lee shone in a black rhinestone-dusted ensemble - jeans and a jumper - taken straight from Loewe’s menswear collection. Critics' Choice Awards-winner, Ayo Edebiri, who was dressed in The Row (a label known for its androgynous take on classic silhouettes), opted for an oversized white suit, T-shirt and a pair of sunnies to brave the step-and-repeat.

<meta charset="utf-8">Ayo Edebiri in The Row ©Getty

Pant suit-icon, Sarah Snook, made a nod to her on-screen character Shiv Roy and topped a sweeping black skirt with a single-breasted blazer, while Natasha Lyonne added braces to a fringed maxi skirt and Jennifer Anniston accessorised her get-up with a cummerbund, complete with a train.

Sarah Snook in Cong Tri ©Getty

Jennifer Anniston in Dolce & Gabbana ©Getty

Taking a slightly more punk approach, Matty Matheson jumped on the ballet-flat bandwagon to match his tuxedo and Billie Eilish mastered the art of layering and paired a classic button-down with a body-hugging bustier dress by American designer Thom Browne.

<meta charset="utf-8">Matty Matheson and Billie Eilish ©Getty