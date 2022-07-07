Everything We Know About Carrie And Boris Johnson’s Daughter

As her father Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister, search peaked for his daughter with Carrie Johnson, who was pictured in a BabyBjorn baby sling with her mother, her face revealed publicly for the first time.

When Carrie gave birth to their daughter in Decemeber 2021, the prime minister released a statement saying both Carrie and their new daughter were 'doing very well.'

'The prime minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today,' the statement on behalf of the couple read. 'Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.'

The couple revealed at a later date that their daughter's name is Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

Carrie revealed the name by posting on Instagram, saying Romy was picked after her aunt Rosemary, Iris after the Greek word for rainbow, and Charlotte after the prime minister’s late mother.

Carrie announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in July that year, also revealing the painful news that she experienced a miscarriage a few months earlier. In her Instagram post she said she was having a 'rainbow baby' - the term used for a child born after a miscarriage or stillbirth - and admitted, 'I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves.'

The couple, who tied the knot in May this year, also have a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicolas Johnson, born in April 2020. Wilfred was born just weeks after the prime minister was released from hospital where he was in intensive care with Covid. The couple have not revealed the name of their new arrival yet.

Boris now has at least seven children. After confirming that he had six children in an interview with LBC in September (something he had already refused to give confirmation on previously), his latest addition with Carrie brings his total to an even septet.