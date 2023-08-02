‘I Lived Out Of A Suitcase For Six Months And It Cured My Shopping Addiction’

by Isabelle Churchill |

Up until a year ago, I would have considered myself a maximalist with an overflowing wardrobe. So after a spontaneous decision to move to Sydney, Australia, for six months, my biggest fear, naturally, wasn't settling into living in a new city, it was deciding which clothes to pack into my carry-on suitcase.

I’m the sort of person whose day is ruined by an ill-thought-out outfit so the idea of being stranded across the world with ‘nothing to wear’ filled me with dread. Sticking to the time-honoured principles of sensible packing, I began to select pieces with practicality and simplicity in mind. Everything that didn’t fit me perfectly was instantly out of the running, along with anything made from a high-maintenance fabric.

After several failed attempts at closing the zip to my suitcase, each time mourning the loss of yet another piece, I finally managed to whittle down the essence of my wardrobe into a surprisingly coherent capsule wardrobe. I found that a distinct formula had emerged, consisting mainly of long skirts, wide-leg lightweight trousers and fitted yet comfortable tops - I was ready to face the Australian summer.

Once in Sydney, I soon reaped the delayed gratification of packing-light life, with the mornings especially feeling a little less daunting with a predetermined outfit equation to stick to. Quickly, every piece became sacred, as each's presence with me abroad marked its superiority over the rest of the wardrobe I had left at home.

As a self-confessed second-hand addict, I was soon enticed by the wonders of op-shops, Australia's version of charity shops. Yet, wary of my acute lack of luggage space, any new purchases would mean discarding an item of clothing that I had recently deemed worthy enough to take with me across the world. I couldn’t bear the thought of it so along with wearing the same few outfits in different iterations for six months, I also embarked on ceasing my hyper-consumption of fashion.