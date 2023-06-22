We Finally Know Why Carrie Bradshaw Is Back In Her Iconic Wedding Dress…

If, like us, you've been ready and waiting for And Just Like That to return for what seems like a decade. Then you'll have been watching out for new Carrie Bradshaw outfits like a sartorial hawk, too. One outfit particular that caught our eye was the surprise return of Bradshaw's iconic Vivienne Westwood wedding gown first seen in the first Sex And The City film.

On set filming 'Sex and the City: The Movie' ©Getty

So, why exactly is Bradshaw back in the dress? The reason might just surprise you. No, she's not getting re-married but what other occasion calls for couture? That's right, it's The Met Gala. During the episode, a shortage of seamstresses (due to everyone else needing one on the night of the Met, of course) leaves Carrie with simply nothing to wear. Luckily, Bradshaw can always rely of her trusty couture-filled closet to come up with the goods at short notice (we all have a plethora of red-carpet ready gowns in the back of the wardrobe, right?) So, in true Carrie fashion, Bradshaw whips out the forgotten gown from the back of her closet, and just like that (natch) she's Met Gala ready. Continuing her obsession with wearing birds, lest we forget the JW Anderson pigeon clutch of last series, Bradshaw once again dons the bird on the head along with turquoise blue leather opera gloves and matching floor length taffeta cape (what else) et viola, she shall go to the ball.

Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." ©Getty