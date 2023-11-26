Swarovski Has A Huge 40% Off For Black Friday Weekend, So Stock Up On Dazzling Jewels For Christmas

A wise women once said, 'Women of New York, frost yourselves!'. And thanks to the Swarovski Black Friday Sale, you can frost yourself to your hearts content. If you're looking for a classic Tennis bracelet, stunning cocktail ring or beautiful crystal drop earrings, Swarovski's beautiful jewellery is the place to start.

This Black Friday weekend, Swarovski are offering up to 40% off a huge range of its iconic crystal jewellery, ideal if you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for someone special (or yourself!). With prices starting at under £40, now is the ideal time to add some classic pieces to your jewellery collection that you'll keep forever.

If you're still on the hunt for Christmas presents, now is the time to shop. For some great gift ideas, look to a pear cut necklace and earring set for a perfect ready-made present or, for something a little extra special, the Mellenia drop earrings in a vibrant shade of hot pink are a great twist on a classic. Trust us, there will be no disappointment come Christmas morning!

How long will the Black Friday Sale last?

The sale itself began on Friday and will continue on until Monday 27 October, or Cyber Monday if you will, so you have plenty of time to snap up those last few deals until then! Time to get shopping...

SHOP: The Swarovski Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale