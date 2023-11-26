Swarovski Has A Huge 40% Off For Black Friday Weekend, So Stock Up On Dazzling Jewels For Christmas

A wise women once said, 'Women of New York, frost yourselves!'. And thanks to the Swarovski Black Friday Sale, you can frost yourself to your hearts content. If you're looking for a classic Tennis bracelet, stunning cocktail ring or beautiful crystal drop earrings, Swarovski's beautiful jewellery is the place to start.
This Black Friday weekend, Swarovski are offering up to 40% off a huge range of its iconic crystal jewellery, ideal if you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for someone special (or yourself!). With prices starting at under £40, now is the ideal time to add some classic pieces to your jewellery collection that you'll keep forever.
If you're still on the hunt for Christmas presents, now is the time to shop. For some great gift ideas, look to a pear cut necklace and earring set for a perfect ready-made present or, for something a little extra special, the Mellenia drop earrings in a vibrant shade of hot pink are a great twist on a classic. Trust us, there will be no disappointment come Christmas morning!
How long will the Black Friday Sale last?
The sale itself began on Friday and will continue on until Monday 27 October, or Cyber Monday if you will, so you have plenty of time to snap up those last few deals until then! Time to get shopping...
SHOP: The Swarovski Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale
It doesn't get more beautiful and timeless than a classic Tennis bracelet.
Upgrade your earring game with a pair of octagon-cut, pink drop earrings.
If you want to add a little something to a simple outfit - consider a crystal ring your new go-to.
A wonderful gift for a loved one - treat them to something special!
A stunning contemporary take on a pave ring - perfect for a fashion lover.
A classic timeless pear cut Swarovski crystal necklace and matching earrings - a ready made gift!
If you're looking for the perfect gift or something amazing to add to your jewellery box - look to
Is there anything more festive than a gold Swarovski crystal bracelet?
Finish off any outfit with a little sparkle.
If you're looking for a gift for someone this Christmas - make it a Swarovski bracelet.
Make a simple statement with crystal drop earrings that you'll keep forever.
The perfect addition to your jewellery box - simple and elegant.
Add a pop of colour with beautiful emerald green Swarovski crystal drop earrings.
Small hoops with pave Swarovski crystals, an everyday classic.
15. Twist Wrap Ring
A real show stopper plated in white Rhodium - the perfect gift for a loved one this festive season!
Get 40% off these classic octagon cut, Rhodium plated drop earrings.