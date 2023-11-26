  1. Home|
Swarovski Has A Huge 40% Off For Black Friday Weekend, So Stock Up On Dazzling Jewels For Christmas

Add a little sparkle.

Swarovski black friday sale
by Julia Harvey |
Published
A wise women once said, 'Women of New York, frost yourselves!'. And thanks to the Swarovski Black Friday Sale, you can frost yourself to your hearts content. If you're looking for a classic Tennis bracelet, stunning cocktail ring or beautiful crystal drop earrings, Swarovski's beautiful jewellery is the place to start.

This Black Friday weekend, Swarovski are offering up to 40% off a huge range of its iconic crystal jewellery, ideal if you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for someone special (or yourself!). With prices starting at under £40, now is the ideal time to add some classic pieces to your jewellery collection that you'll keep forever.

If you're still on the hunt for Christmas presents, now is the time to shop. For some great gift ideas, look to a pear cut necklace and earring set for a perfect ready-made present or, for something a little extra special, the Mellenia drop earrings in a vibrant shade of hot pink are a great twist on a classic. Trust us, there will be no disappointment come Christmas morning!

How long will the Black Friday Sale last?

The sale itself began on Friday and will continue on until Monday 27 October, or Cyber Monday if you will, so you have plenty of time to snap up those last few deals until then! Time to get shopping...

SHOP: The Swarovski Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale

1. Round Cut Tennis Bracelet

swarovski black friday
Price: £94.50 (was £135)

www.swarovski.com

Description

It doesn't get more beautiful and timeless than a classic Tennis bracelet.

swarovski black friday
Price: £94.50 (was £135)

www.swarovski.com

2. Millenia Drop Earrings

swarovski black friday
Price: £57 (was £95)

www.swarovski.com

Description

Upgrade your earring game with a pair of octagon-cut, pink drop earrings.

swarovski black friday
Price: £57 (was £95)

www.swarovski.com

3. Vittore Rectangular Cut Ring

swarovski black friday
Price: £93 (was £155)

www.swarovski.com

Description

If you want to add a little something to a simple outfit - consider a crystal ring your new go-to.

swarovski black friday
Price: £93 (was £155)

www.swarovski.com

4. Angelica Round Cut Necklace

swarovski black friday
Price: £150.50 (was £215)

www.swarovski.com

Description

A wonderful gift for a loved one - treat them to something special!

swarovski black friday
Price: £150.50 (was £215)

www.swarovski.com

5. Dextera Gold-Tone Ring

swarovski black friday
Price: £57 (was £95)

www.swarovski.com

Description

A stunning contemporary take on a pave ring - perfect for a fashion lover.

swarovski black friday
Price: £57 (was £95)

www.swarovski.com

6. Pear Cut Attract Necklace And Earring Set

swarovski black friday
Price: £66.50 (was £95)

www.swarovski.com

Description

A classic timeless pear cut Swarovski crystal necklace and matching earrings - a ready made gift!

swarovski black friday
Price: £66.50 (was £95)

www.swarovski.com

7. Lucent Cocktail Ring White

swarovski black friday
Price: £138 (was £230)

www.swarovski.com

Description

If you're looking for the perfect gift or something amazing to add to your jewellery box - look to

swarovski black friday
Price: £138 (was £230)

www.swarovski.com

8. Gold Tone Emily Bracelet

swarovski black friday
Price: £56 (was £80)

www.swarovski.com

Description

Is there anything more festive than a gold Swarovski crystal bracelet?

swarovski black friday
Price: £56 (was £80)

www.swarovski.com

9. Large Stone Hoop Earrings

swarovski black friday
Price: £80.50 (was 115)

www.swarovski.com

Description

Finish off any outfit with a little sparkle.

swarovski black friday
Price: £80.50 (was 115)

www.swarovski.com

10. Stilla Gold-Tone Plated Bracelet

swarovski black friday
Price: £129 (was £215)

www.swarovski.com

Description

If you're looking for a gift for someone this Christmas - make it a Swarovski bracelet.

swarovski black friday
Price: £129 (was £215)

www.swarovski.com

12. Vittore Drop Cut Ring

swarovski black friday
Price: £93 (was £155)

www.swarovski.com

Description

The perfect addition to your jewellery box - simple and elegant.

swarovski black friday
Price: £93 (was £155)

www.swarovski.com

13. Mesmera Drop Earrings

swarovski black friday
Price: £94.50 (was £135)

www.swarovski.com

Description

Add a pop of colour with beautiful emerald green Swarovski crystal drop earrings.

swarovski black friday
Price: £94.50 (was £135)

www.swarovski.com

14. Small Stone Hoop Earrings

swarovski black friday
Price: £38.50 (was £55)

www.swarovski.com

Description

Small hoops with pave Swarovski crystals, an everyday classic.

swarovski black friday
Price: £38.50 (was £55)

www.swarovski.com

15. Twist Wrap Ring

swarovski black friday
Price: £105 (was £175)

www.swarovski.com

Description

A real show stopper plated in white Rhodium - the perfect gift for a loved one this festive season!

swarovski black friday
Price: £105 (was £175)

www.swarovski.com

